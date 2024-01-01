Profile

Professor Tonya Butler, J.D., LL.M.

Professor Tonya Butler, J.D., LL.M., is chair of the Music Business/Management Department at Berklee College of Music. She is the first women and the first person of color to lead the department in its 30-year history. A seasoned veteran of the music business, Butler has more than 14 years of expertise as an entertainment attorney and record label executive, as well as 16 years of undergraduate- and graduate-level teaching experience. She has a Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law and a Master of Laws in Entertainment and Media from Southwestern University School of Law/Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, England. Butler is an award-winning Toastmaster, motivational speaker, and author of the self-published career guide The Music Business Is Corrupt, or Maybe You Just Can’t Sing? She also hosts a weekly podcast on the business and legal aspects of the music industry, entitled the B.O.M.B. (Business of Music Bootcamp) Podcast.

How to Make Money with Your Music Copyrights

