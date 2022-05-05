About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Intermediate Level

At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate your Unique Selling Proposition.

  • Use the Business Model Canvas to determine the core functions required to effectively manage your portfolio career.

  • Complete a comprehensive growth and recruitment plan for your teaching studio and identify the competitive landscape.

  • Seek out and book performance opportunities in a variety of settings.

Skills you will gain

  • Promotion (Marketing)
  • Freelancing
  • Gigging
  • Setting up your Teaching Studio
  • music career
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Intermediate Level

At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Be Your Own Manager

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Freelance Performance

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Setting Up Your Teaching Studio

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Growing Your Teaching Studio

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)

About the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization

Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder