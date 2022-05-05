After you've acquired the various tools and strategies to build your music career, it's time to put those skills to work! In this course, you will acquire the skills to manage a variety of professional endeavors including self-management, freelance performing, and launching a private lesson studio. Perfect for the young professional or a seasoned pro looking to diversify their portfolio career.
At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.
Articulate your Unique Selling Proposition.
Use the Business Model Canvas to determine the core functions required to effectively manage your portfolio career.
Complete a comprehensive growth and recruitment plan for your teaching studio and identify the competitive landscape.
Seek out and book performance opportunities in a variety of settings.
- Promotion (Marketing)
- Freelancing
- Gigging
- Setting up your Teaching Studio
- music career
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Be Your Own Manager
In this module, you will learn the essential elements in a typical portfolio career, helpful mindsets for self-management, and how to manage the various components of the business that is You.
Freelance Performance
In this module, you will learn how to land gigs, work with booking agents and venues, and create a steady and stable income stream from freelance performance.
Setting Up Your Teaching Studio
In this module, you will learn key questions you should answer before launching a teaching studio, including identifying your target market, understanding the competitive climate, and determining your “Unique Selling Proposition.”
Growing Your Teaching Studio
In this module, you will learn how to expand your studio and create community among your cohort of students.
About the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Learners completing this specialization will acquire the skills to launch and sustain a Portfolio Career consisting of a range of musical endeavors. Topics include building a professional network, identifying tools for developing a brand, promoting yourself through a variety of channels, developing strategies to find and book performances, and defining and tracking your goals. This course is the first of two specializations making up the Musician’s Professional Toolbox.
