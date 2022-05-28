In "Fandom, Community, and Identity in Popular Music," you will explore the intersections of fandom and popular culture using pop music as a framework. You will apply your skills of self-reflection and close reading/analysis to a few case studies of pop musicians and the ways in which their art inhabits and evolves in pop culture spaces. You will learn about what it means to be a music fan, and therefore to be a fan in general. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to express your creativity as a fan by making something to contribute back into your fandom. This project will ask you to apply your self-reflection and close reading frameworks, and will ground your studies of fandom and pop culture in your lived experience (both physical and virtual).
Define and describe the dynamics of popular music and its relationship with fandom, popular culture, and digital media
Apply critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through analytical writing and creative expression
Engage with pop culture and fandom communities by leveraging online platforms to make connections and synthesize learning
Reflect on your personal relationship to popular music, popular art, and how popular culture intersects with memory and nostalgia
- Creativity
- analysis
- Communication
- Evaluation
- Critical Thinking
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
The Shape and Scope of Pop Music Fandom
In this module, you will explore the shape and scope of pop music fandom by analyzing not only the music itself through a few high-profile case studies, but also considering the ways we access music in the digital age and the connection between music and memory, nostalgia and community.
Close Listening, Music Fandom, and Cultural Change
In this module, you will explore the joys of “close listening” by digging deeper into your music fandom and the ways in which it connects to your identity and to your engagement with digital media. You’ll prepare your Making Fandom project for submission, and have a chance to revisit the self-reflection and analysis frameworks we’ve been practicing and applying. You’ll also learn about hip hop culture and representation through a case study of rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Globalized and Mobilized: Pop Music Fandom
In this module, you will explore how pop music fandom travels the globe by digging into the example of k-pop (a music and dance aesthetic originating in South Korea). While you’re preparing your Making Fandom project for submission, you will learn about the digital media channels that facilitate global pop, and consider some of the influence these global patterns have had on American music, culture, and politics.
How might what we love - what we watch, what we read, what we post - make our communities healthier and more vibrant? This question guides Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age. In our networked and information-saturated world, three vital needs emerge: representing identity in digital media, interrogating the products of culture, and engaging meaningfully with digital communities. This course addresses these needs by inviting you into a space of reflection at the intersection of fandom, popular culture, and digital media. More than at any point in human history, these forces have put at our fingertips the means to create and disseminate ourselves in the world. We will explore the products of popular culture and trace the fan networks that sustain and derive value from them. Along the way, we will train you to recognize relationships between popular culture and the political and commercial forces that shape its publication, distribution, and consumption.
