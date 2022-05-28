About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization
Beginner Level

Curiosity and interest

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and describe the dynamics of popular music and its relationship with fandom, popular culture, and digital media

  • Apply critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through analytical writing and creative expression

  • Engage with pop culture and fandom communities by leveraging online platforms to make connections and synthesize learning

  • Reflect on your personal relationship to popular music, popular art, and how popular culture intersects with memory and nostalgia

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • analysis
  • Communication
  • Evaluation
  • Critical Thinking
Course 2 of 3 in the
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization
Beginner Level

Curiosity and interest

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Shape and Scope of Pop Music Fandom

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Close Listening, Music Fandom, and Cultural Change

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Globalized and Mobilized: Pop Music Fandom

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization

Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age

