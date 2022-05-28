About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization
Beginner Level

Curiosity and interest

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and describe the dynamics of geek culture, as well as its relationships to fandom, popular culture, and digital media

  • Apply critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through analytical writing and creative expression

  • Engage with pop culture and fandom communities by leveraging online platforms to make connections and synthesize learning

  • Reflect on your personal relationship to geek culture, and how popular culture intersects with memory and nostalgia

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Reflection
  • analysis
  • Culture
  • Communication
  • Critical Thinking
Course 3 of 3 in the
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization
Beginner Level

Curiosity and interest

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Framing Fandom in Imaginary Spaces

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Superheroes, Identity, and Answering the Call for Representation

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

When Fandom Turns Toxic

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization

Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age

