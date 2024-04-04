GRAMMY GO Logo

GRAMMY GO is the first creator-to-creator learning platform from the Recording Academy; a vibrant, diverse, global community dedicated to empowering music’s next generation. It puts the wisdom and experience of GRAMMY winners and nominees, Recording Academy members, and industry pros into practical, up-to-the moment coursework and content. GRAMMY GO is where everyone who wants to build their future in music can learn from the best: those who are shaping the industry of tomorrow.

Courses and Specializations

Building Your Audience for Music Professionals
Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization

Available now

Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs
Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization

Available now

Carolyn Malachi

Carolyn Malachi

Howard University professor and GRAMMY nominee
Joey Harris

Joey Harris

Music Marketing Executive
