Step into the dynamic world of music production with '"What Does a Music Producer Do?" This course is designed to help you cultivate your identity as a music producer, providing insights into the roles, responsibilities, and creative processes that define the profession. Learn from industry experts about the unique ways award-winning producers have shaped their roles. By the end of this course, you'll have a clear vision of the type of producer you aspire to be, armed with the skills to create technically excellent and creatively inspired music. This course is a stepping stone towards exploring music production, critical listening, and music composition.
What Does a Music Producer Do?
This course is part of Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization
Taught in English
Identify and describe the roles, responsibilities, and duties of music producers.
Analyze music productions critically through active listening, focusing on composition and arrangement.
Utilize effects plug-ins to creatively enhance musical productions based on technical and aesthetic listening.
3 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you'll explore the roles and responsibilities of music producers, focusing on their creative and technical decisions to enhance a song's quality. Through critical analysis strategies, you'll dissect music compositions and arrangements. Take a quiz to identify your producer skills and engage in peer discussions to share your goals. In one activity, you'll study GRAMMY®-winning productions, and in another, you'll understand the impact of composition and arrangement decisions. Join us to shape your unique producer identity and excel in music production.
10 videos10 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll explore music production system components and their impact, learn to control acoustics in your space, and use your digital audio workstation (DAW) creatively. You'll recreate a reference track in your DAW and discuss music production in its language. Use peer discussions to assess your setup and tackle challenges. In peer-review assignments, you'll understand the significance of acoustics and reflections in recording quality and recreate a reference track to enhance your skills. This module fosters creativity and a deeper appreciation for music production.
8 videos6 readings2 peer reviews
Discover the pivotal role of individual artistic perspectives in music production outcomes in this module. You'll analyze creative performances within songs, their evolution, and their impact. In addition, you'll explore choices shaping composition, arrangement, and concept, affecting mood and emotions. Enhance creative expression using DAW plug-ins. Engage in discussions and activities, including "Reference Track Analysis" and "Practice Creative Effects with Plug-ins." Evaluate your understanding with a Knowledge Check Quiz, empowering your unique perspective in music creation.
6 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll explore the technical choices that impact the sonic quality of musical elements in your productions. You'll analyze how each musical element occupies space, how their sonic qualities change over time, and how they support your song's concept, mood, and subject matter. You'll also create a comprehensive production plan based on your sonic priorities. Engage in practical activities like evaluating technical aspects in a reference track and applying plug-ins to refine your compositions. As you conclude the course, you'll design a production plan that ensures emotional resonance and cohesion, while also providing feedback to your peers.
6 videos3 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.