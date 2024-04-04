GRAMMY GO
What Does a Music Producer Do?
GRAMMY GO

What Does a Music Producer Do?

This course is part of Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization

Taught in English

Carolyn Malachi

Instructor: Carolyn Malachi

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify and describe the roles, responsibilities, and duties of music producers.

  • Analyze music productions critically through active listening, focusing on composition and arrangement.

  • Utilize effects plug-ins to creatively enhance musical productions based on technical and aesthetic listening.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you'll explore the roles and responsibilities of music producers, focusing on their creative and technical decisions to enhance a song's quality. Through critical analysis strategies, you'll dissect music compositions and arrangements. Take a quiz to identify your producer skills and engage in peer discussions to share your goals. In one activity, you'll study GRAMMY®-winning productions, and in another, you'll understand the impact of composition and arrangement decisions. Join us to shape your unique producer identity and excel in music production.

What's included

10 videos10 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts

In this module, you'll explore music production system components and their impact, learn to control acoustics in your space, and use your digital audio workstation (DAW) creatively. You'll recreate a reference track in your DAW and discuss music production in its language. Use peer discussions to assess your setup and tackle challenges. In peer-review assignments, you'll understand the significance of acoustics and reflections in recording quality and recreate a reference track to enhance your skills. This module fosters creativity and a deeper appreciation for music production.

What's included

8 videos6 readings2 peer reviews

Discover the pivotal role of individual artistic perspectives in music production outcomes in this module. You'll analyze creative performances within songs, their evolution, and their impact. In addition, you'll explore choices shaping composition, arrangement, and concept, affecting mood and emotions. Enhance creative expression using DAW plug-ins. Engage in discussions and activities, including "Reference Track Analysis" and "Practice Creative Effects with Plug-ins." Evaluate your understanding with a Knowledge Check Quiz, empowering your unique perspective in music creation.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this module, you'll explore the technical choices that impact the sonic quality of musical elements in your productions. You'll analyze how each musical element occupies space, how their sonic qualities change over time, and how they support your song's concept, mood, and subject matter. You'll also create a comprehensive production plan based on your sonic priorities. Engage in practical activities like evaluating technical aspects in a reference track and applying plug-ins to refine your compositions. As you conclude the course, you'll design a production plan that ensures emotional resonance and cohesion, while also providing feedback to your peers.

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Carolyn Malachi
GRAMMY GO
3 Courses33 learners

Offered by

GRAMMY GO

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions