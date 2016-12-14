Explore the art of record production and how to make recordings that other people will love listening to. This course will teach you how to make emotionally moving recordings on almost any recording equipment, including your phone or laptop. The emphasis is on mastering tangible artistic concepts; the gear you use is up to you. You will learn to develop the most important tool in the recording studio: your ears. You will learn to enhance every aspect of your own productions, both sonically and musically, by employing deeper listening skills.
About this Course
There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.
What you will learn
Discuss why one musical recording is more compelling than another and identify the unique elements of the recording that contribute to it
Begin to assess and establish your identity, vision, and intention as an artist and producer
Write and develop a compelling piece of music by utilizing various tools
Establish the sonic signature of your production by utilizing specific production techniques
Skills you will gain
- Audio Production
- Music
- Music production
- Songwriting
- Music recording
There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to The Art of Music Production
Welcome to The Art of Music Production! Before you begin the course, we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Listening Like A Producer
By the end of this lesson, you’ll understand the concepts of listening to music emotionally and technically. Strategies for maintaining objectivity and using kinesthetic observations to discover musical effectiveness will be internalized. You’ll train yourself to make distinctions on what works and what doesn’t work, rather than just passively listening as a fan.
Identity, Vision, and Intention
In this lesson, you’ll hone in on your identity as a recording artist: who are you, and what are you meaning to convey through your music? You’ll work on refining your vision and intention for the recordings you’ll make employing these skills, and record and post a “work tape” of a new piece of music.
Strengthening Musical Productions: Tools & Strategies
By the end of this lesson, you will be able to employ several useful techniques for strengthening your songs and instrumental tracks. You’ll acquire skills in prosody, focus, and an intelligent approach to repetition. You’ll also learn to craft better melodies, write better lyrics, and construct a musical form that best suits the emotional contour you are trying to accomplish with your recording. You’ll understand the principles of getting the most out of feedback on your recordings, in order to gather valuable perspective to better convey your intended response. You’ll incorporate notes from your colleagues to further refine your recording and re-post an updated version.
Defining the Sonic Signature of your Song
By the end of this lesson, you will address the sonic signature as it relates to your intention and vision, as well as your technology resources and acoustic space. You’ll learn about microphone techniques, getting good levels, and mixing with reverb, EQ and compression. You will record your material, having made some deliberate decisions about the sound of your record, and post your recording for peer review according to specific criteria.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.57%
- 4 stars11.68%
- 3 stars2.38%
- 2 stars0.70%
- 1 star0.64%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ART OF MUSIC PRODUCTION
It's amazing to read Music Production and then finally listen to a professor talk about what real music production is. Tons of useful concepts and resources. I LOVE this course!
good overview of the "forest" of music production. Mr. Webber is an excellent instructor, I was able to see an immediate improvement in my art by following his lessons.
Such an exciting course. If you struggle with finding more about yourself as an artist , I highly recommend taking this course. Stephen is articulate, engaging and knows his stuff.
I really enjoyed this course. I learned how to create my very first music song all on my own using an interface. I am independent and ready to make lots more music in my home on my own time by myself.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I be working on my own music?
What do I need in order to submit recording assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.