About this Course

Intermediate Level

There is no prior experience or knowledge required to enroll in this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss why one musical recording is more compelling than another and identify the unique elements of the recording that contribute to it

  • Begin to assess and establish your identity, vision, and intention as an artist and producer

  • Write and develop a compelling piece of music by utilizing various tools

  • Establish the sonic signature of your production by utilizing specific production techniques

Skills you will gain

  • Audio Production
  • Music
  • Music production
  • Songwriting
  • Music recording
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to The Art of Music Production

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Listening Like A Producer

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Identity, Vision, and Intention

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Strengthening Musical Productions: Tools & Strategies

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Defining the Sonic Signature of your Song

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ART OF MUSIC PRODUCTION

Frequently Asked Questions

