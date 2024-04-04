GRAMMY GO
Mixing and Completing Your Music Production
GRAMMY GO

Mixing and Completing Your Music Production

This course is part of Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization

Taught in English

Carolyn Malachi

Instructor: Carolyn Malachi

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

31 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the significance of post-production in music creation, and employ strategies to prepare and mix productions effectively.

  • Apply mixing techniques, EQ strategies, and balancing methods to create polished demo mixes tailored to their productions.

  • Produce and evaluate demo mixes, ensuring compatibility across various listening devices, and implement strategies for final mix selection.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

31 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

9 videos10 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

What's included

13 videos6 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

What's included

2 videos2 readings1 assignment

What's included

4 videos7 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Carolyn Malachi
GRAMMY GO
3 Courses33 learners

Offered by

GRAMMY GO

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions