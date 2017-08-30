This course addresses recorded vocal performances and the technologies used to highlight and support them in modern record production and mixes. Most of us know that vocals serve as the focal point of modern recordings but many do not know the tools used or when the tools are used best in modern record production.
There is no prior experience or knowledge needed to enroll in this course.
Discuss the various types of dynamics processing and when to use each and apply equalization to a vocal track to enhance and improve the quality
Define, describe, and apply time based effects and use them to enhance the sound of a vocal track
Compare audio editing techniques, including time based and tempo based
Discuss how technology has changed the music recording industry
- Audio Recording
- Music technology
- Music
- Music production
- Singing
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome To The Art of Vocal Production
Welcome to The Art of Vocal Production! In this module, we will cover all the details about how this course works and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your course experience.
Natural Vocal Design: How Vocal Producers Create
By the end of this lesson you will understand vocal placement within the stereo field and how recording a vocalist multiple times can create various types of listening experiences. You will understand level, phase, phantom center, panning, balance, equalization and compression concepts used in modern recordings. Your ability to listen to music will be expanded and you will probably never listen to vocals in music the same way ever again once you have been exposed to these simple concepts
Artificial Vocal Design: How Vocal Producers “Sweeten” the Creation
In this lesson, we will lean less on the vocalist and more on tools that can be used to change the way we listen to vocals in music. You will now understand how delays and reverbs have been used in the music you love and their relationship to time and tempo. Your desire to try out some of these techniques will be piqued by the time you finish this lesson.
Vocal Time Compression and Expansion: Tools of the Trade
In this lesson the nature of the DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) will be demystified and simplified. You will understand time as an absolute concept, time as a relative concept and further grasp the utility of the sample rate and bit depth parameters in your audio software. You will be shown tools that can change a song from a ballad to a dance record and vice versa. Many modern vocal production tools exist in software that might already be on your computer; but if you do not have such tools, you will document the use of these concepts via in-depth analysis of current and emerging music.
Vocal Pitch Correction and Tuning: More tools of the Trade
In this lesson, you will learn some of the industry standard pitch correction and tuning tools. Although you will gain an understanding and appreciation of how easy the job of a vocalist can be when these tools are used, you will also learn that your first lesson in simple performance and placement is still the most potent skill in your art of vocal production arsenal.
There is a lot to learn about the subject and a good amount of ground seems to be covered quite well in an informative and easy to follow sections.
Great course with a lot of good information. Now I just have to work on putting what I learned into actual practice in the studio.
Course was great! I was able to learn a lot of new things and the lecturer was so on point! I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in vocal production!
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was so clearly explained and the information presented has improved my knowledge and ability in music production. Thank you very much!
