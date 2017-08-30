About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

There is no prior experience or knowledge needed to enroll in this course.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the various types of dynamics processing and when to use each and apply equalization to a vocal track to enhance and improve the quality

  • Define, describe, and apply time based effects and use them to enhance the sound of a vocal track

  • Compare audio editing techniques, including time based and tempo based

  • Discuss how technology has changed the music recording industry

Skills you will gain

  • Audio Recording
  • Music technology
  • Music
  • Music production
  • Singing
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,134 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome To The Art of Vocal Production

2 hours to complete
6 readings
3 hours to complete

Natural Vocal Design: How Vocal Producers Create

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Artificial Vocal Design: How Vocal Producers “Sweeten” the Creation

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Vocal Time Compression and Expansion: Tools of the Trade

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Vocal Pitch Correction and Tuning: More tools of the Trade

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

