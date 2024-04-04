GRAMMY GO
The Art and Science of Producing Vocals and Instruments
The Art and Science of Producing Vocals and Instruments

This course is part of Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization

Taught in English

Carolyn Malachi

Instructor: Carolyn Malachi

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Plan and execute music productions collaboratively, incorporating strategies for composition, arrangement, and sample usage.

  • Employ creative and technical techniques to produce high-quality vocal performances, including coaching and processing in a DAW.

  • Apply creative and technical skills to produce instrumental performances, collaborating effectively with musicians and enhancing recordings in a DAW.

Details to know

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you'll learn how to initiate song production, participate in song selection, composition, and arrangement, and master the art of transforming samples. Discover best practices for collaborative music production. Engage in quizzes, discussions, and activities to solidify your knowledge. In "The Impact of Sampling," explore how sampling transforms tracks, and in "Exploring Song Structure and Collaborative Music Production," deconstruct songs and collaborate effectively. Assess your understanding with a Knowledge Check Quiz. 

What's included

8 videos6 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

In this module, you'll master vocal production, understanding the goals of vocal producers and best practices to elevate vocal performances. You'll select the perfect microphone and set up a vocal chain to meet your production needs. Through activities like "Coaching Vocalists," you'll develop coaching skills, while "Create Your Comp Vocal" will hone your comping abilities. Analyzing award-winning songs will refine your production skills. With quizzes, discussions, and activities, You'll gain crucial knowledge and practice these essential skills.

What's included

8 videos3 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll explore instrumental production, understanding its goals and four different types. You'll also learn best practices to guide musicians in delivering quality performances. Through activities like "Musical Excellence in Instrumental Production," you'll analyze award-winning songs and refine your own production skills. In "Coaching Musicians," you'll develop coaching strategies, while the peer review assignment "Create Your Instrumental" will expand your production capabilities. Engage in quizzes, discussions, and activities to build knowledge and practice these skills.

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

In this module, you'll work on a musical instrument production, understanding its key priorities like balancing vocals and instruments. You'll learn to blend vocals with instrumentals using strategies such as dynamic control, spatial placement, and frequency allocation. Explore EQ techniques to enhance vocal prominence by addressing frequency overlaps with instruments, and discover how automation, faders, and knobs can elevate a music production. In the peer-review assignment, "Create Your Original Production," apply these principles to create or enhance a production using various elements. Engage in quizzes, discussions, and activities to build knowledge and skills.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 peer review

Instructor

Carolyn Malachi
3 Courses33 learners

Offered by

