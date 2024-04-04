GRAMMY GO
Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs Specialization
Learn production from GRAMMY winners & nominees. A unique blend of theory and practice, enabling you to create music in collaboration with a community of passionate producers.

Carolyn Malachi

Instructor: Carolyn Malachi

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand roles, critical analysis, production systems, creative/technical listening, and effective application of techniques for music production.

  • Plan, collaborate, compose, arrange, process vocals/instrumentals, blend for demos using DAW and samples to craft music productions.

  • Prep for post-production, mix references, articulate desirable mix characteristics, create polished music demos.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

What Does a Music Producer Do?

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify and describe the roles, responsibilities, and duties of music producers.

  • Analyze music productions critically through active listening, focusing on composition and arrangement.

  • Utilize effects plug-ins to creatively enhance musical productions based on technical and aesthetic listening.

The Art and Science of Producing Vocals and Instruments

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Plan and execute music productions collaboratively, incorporating strategies for composition, arrangement, and sample usage.

  • Employ creative and technical techniques to produce high-quality vocal performances, including coaching and processing in a DAW.

  • Apply creative and technical skills to produce instrumental performances, collaborating effectively with musicians and enhancing recordings in a DAW.

Mixing and Completing Your Music Production

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the significance of post-production in music creation, and employ strategies to prepare and mix productions effectively.

  • Apply mixing techniques, EQ strategies, and balancing methods to create polished demo mixes tailored to their productions.

  • Produce and evaluate demo mixes, ensuring compatibility across various listening devices, and implement strategies for final mix selection.

Instructor

Carolyn Malachi
3 Courses37 learners

