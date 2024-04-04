In the Music Production: Crafting Award-Worthy Songs specialization, develop the mindset and confidence of an award-winning producer by producing songs that meet the highest musical standards of the industry, across musical genres. Collaborate effectively with artists and colleagues, utilizing technical, artistic, and creative language, while employing advanced skills and tools to create exemplary music.
Taught by Carolyn Malachi, Howard University professor and GRAMMY nominee, and featuring insights from GRAMMY winner Cirkut, three-time GRAMMY winner Hit-Boy, artist and celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey, five-time GRAMMY nominee and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., and 15-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman. Pre-enrollment for Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song opens today.
Applied Learning Project
In these courses, learners explore music production roles, develop critical listening skills, and master technical aspects to create inspired compositions. They hone pre-production skills, utilize Digital Audio Workstations effectively, and produce vocals and instrumentals collaboratively. Through critical listening exercises and discussions, learners will refine their abilities to deliver professional-quality demo mixes.