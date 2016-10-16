This course provides an engaging and methodical insight into the past and present cultural and commercial music industry developments, directions, and trends. It will equip the students with the knowledge and skills necessary to appreciate, understand and more productively participate in today’s music industry field.
Publishing and Copyright
Live Music Industry
Recording Industry
Magnetic Recording and Multitracks
Highly recommend the class: Darko's entertaining narrative of the music industry is highly illustrative and practical. History meets business meets art with a spice of humor in each class.
Very concise and broad. I enjoyed the challenge, and look forward to revising the materials as I apply them in my business.
el profesor se explica muy bien y es re copado, aprendi mas de lo que esperaba. un curso muy lindo para los fans de la música
fantastic information with outstanding detail and comprehension- Thank you Professor Velichkovski and West Virginia University!
