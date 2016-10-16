About this Course

5,295 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

West Virginia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,372 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Publishing and Copyright

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Live Music Industry

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Recording Industry

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Magnetic Recording and Multitracks

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TODAY’S MUSIC INDUSTRY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder