EL
Aug 24, 2017
Highly recommend the class: Darko's entertaining narrative of the music industry is highly illustrative and practical. History meets business meets art with a spice of humor in each class.
MH
Sep 17, 2020
great overview of today's music industry and how we go here including how technology, copyright laws, and marketing had an impact on its growth
By Topher N•
Dec 6, 2021
Having studied Popular Music and Production at degree level in the 90's, this is a great Music Business oriented course with a high level of detail. It covers historical developments in the Record Industry and the business of Publishers and Concert Promoters as well. Musicians who have developed their creative skills and want to find out about how the music business works 'under the hood' as it were, could extend their existing knowledge with this course. While it would cost a pretty penny to do a course like this at a University, Musicians can study here online with Coursera for free. Excellent!
By Jonathan R•
Sep 20, 2020
This course is PACKED with so much information. So it's not something to be taken lightly. But it's explained clearly and well. The visuals were used sparingly but effectively. I learned so much, but I definitely will need to review over all the material to allow it to solidify more. It really excites me how much I learned from this course!
By Oliver K•
Mar 3, 2017
If you want to know how music industry works, this is the course for you!! Especially if you plan to work in this field or already do! This is the best course about music industry so far! Thousand thanks to Darko Velichkovsky, to West Virginia University and Coursera for making this possible!
By Carlos R H•
Apr 27, 2020
Interesting and complete, but maybe too focused on US only and needing an update.
By Colm F•
Jun 22, 2017
Great course, but will need updating probably in 2 years!
By A01- C•
Jul 31, 2016
A very complete and engaging course.
I completely recommended it to anyone in the music business. There are facts that I lived throughout the music evolution that I had forgotten. But taking this course not only reminded me a lot, but took me deeply into the many details I missed. Plus, this course showed me a lot of what I lacked in the past business ventures.
This course also guided my previous acquired knowledge. Because of the chronograph order and the way professor Darko exposed the facts, I was able to reorganize my knowledge and experience and re-save it in a much useful order in my brain.
I feel much more professional and ready to re-take my businesses and return to the music industry.
Thank you so much Coursera, West Virginia University, professor Darko Velichkovski and all professionals involved in the making of this amazing peace of art.
I sincerely recommend it.
Andrei SoulsilenS
By francesco c•
Sep 20, 2017
i haven't exhausted Coursera's offer in term of music-related courses (yet), but i'd say i found this course to be perhaps both the most useful and the most entertaining so far. the course instructor is at total ease with both detailed breakdowns of convolutede regulations and with broadstroke storytellings of fascinating historical developments. a must not only for everyone who wants to uderstand (or act in) the music industry, but also for those who like to listen to competent people talking about complex subjects. i found the quizzes and the assignments to be slightly less easy than the usual Coursera standard - and i take this to be a good thing. being challenged is always useful. all in all: five stars, without a doubt.
By Armin N S•
Dec 16, 2016
This course is very thorough and covers aspects of the music industry one might have not otherwise encountered. I think the mid-screen quizzes are helpful for retaining the mass of information it gives, and the sometimes quasi-poetic sensibilities of the course's author make it easier to digest it. I am genuinely impressed by the high quality of both the content and the presentation of this course.
By S J•
Apr 27, 2017
Absolutely phenomenal. Talk about a ton of information packed into one course. I learned so, so much about the history of music, the development of technology and application, and the business side. And the story telling was fantastic. Definitely a must-take.
By Рубина С А•
May 10, 2020
Such a wonderful course! Huge thank you to professor Darko Velichkovski! It's very inspiring. A lot of information. Just one note - this is 2014-year's material. Maybe it needs some update. Nevertheless, I highly recommend this course and this university!
By Daniel A O C•
May 26, 2017
This course is very nive if you want to know how the biggest companies of music work. It help me in licensing and business. Every musician, sound engineer, musical producer, manager and composer in every part of the world should take it.
By Emil L•
By Constanza P•
Feb 5, 2021
One of the best courses on music business I've taken, amazing explanations and overall great content, it is more than a simple introduction to the music industry and the world behind it.
By mark w•
Oct 17, 2016
fantastic information with outstanding detail and comprehension- Thank you Professor Velichkovski and West Virginia University!
By Maia A•
Sep 29, 2020
el profesor se explica muy bien y es re copado, aprendi mas de lo que esperaba. un curso muy lindo para los fans de la música
By Ahmed S A•
Jun 16, 2017
Very concise and broad. I enjoyed the challenge, and look forward to revising the materials as I apply them in my business.
By Cristian B•
Dec 21, 2020
Excelleng course and teacher, maybe a little longer than necessary, but the level of detail is amazing
By Elizabeth G•
May 11, 2020
I truly enjoyed this course and learned so much more than I thought I would. Definitely recommend.
By Paula•
Oct 16, 2020
a great comprehensive history and guide for the music industry. We need a part 2!!
By Bartosz W•
Dec 12, 2017
Very informative. Excellent for musicians that are serious about their careers.
By Mayara C S•
Dec 11, 2016
Loved it! Excellent course brilliant Professor!
By Jennifer B•
Jul 11, 2019
This course is very thorough and interesting!
By Bart S•
Sep 15, 2016
outstanding: repeat the class!
By Dayna n•
Jan 7, 2019
So informative! Great class.