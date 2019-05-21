VL
Apr 12, 2020
Thank you the opportunity. I want to thank the Coursera team and Michael for making it easier to get an in-depth understanding of the Copyright Law in Music Business. This will be very helpful.
H
Jul 8, 2021
This course I highly rated and I would suggest anyone in the music business or copyright scholar should take it. This was also the best presenter of a course I have ever seen.
By Buddy H•
May 21, 2019
The instructor was very difficult to listen to, seemed to have dry mouth in every video. I feel that he shared more conversation than instruction. In the case studies, we were asked for our opinions, but the multiple choice answers were catering to his opinions. This made it very hard to answer the questions correctly. You can't ask what I think or what I found, then ask me to answer questions based on my findings, but score me based on your own. I disagreed with the instructor on many issues but had to give contradictory answers to multiple choice answers just for them to be marked correct. There was also a lot of repetitive information given. I don't think there's a need for this course after taking John C Kellog's course "Music Business Foundations". I think Mr. Kellog covered everything in this course and was much more interesting and clear in his explanations. This course is more opinions than facts.
By Charles V P•
Feb 2, 2019
The course provides a very elementary introduction to copyright law. No external reading is required. I would recommend reading "Music Copyright Law" by David Moser. This book provides a more in-depth approach to dealing with the actual copyright code.
By András D•
Feb 28, 2021
I'm really grateful that there are such a great resource available online from Berklee.
I'm massively missing a lesson about Public Domain - how you can find out for sure if something is already in public domain and how you are supposed to submit your music to publishers and PROs when your music includes Public Domain contents.
A general feedback to all Berklee Music training courses: the networking opportunity through howdy learning is a great idea but without moderation or some kind of lead these meetings aren't as useful as they could be.
By Xiao L G•
Jul 27, 2020
To all law/non-law students who have a massive interest in Intellectual Property and Music, you will not regret paying for this interesting and exciting course! The contents of this course were detailed and easily absorbed! Not only I got to know how Copyright Law works in the Music Industry, I got to know how the US legal system works as well! Overall, I feel superbly satisfied with this course :)
By Rishika•
Nov 18, 2020
In my opinion, this course takes you through a journey of copyright law in the music industry. I got to learn a lot of new things and had an amazing experience during the lectures and in solving relevant questions to check my understanding of the topic. I would recommend this course to people who love music and who are interested in understanding the copyright law that governs music.
By Mohab Y H•
Apr 10, 2020
Excellent course and has helped me learn about various aspects of copyright laws. The case studies were an absolutely great way of get in-depth information on how lawsuits are carried out. This course opened up ways for me to learn more on copyright laws in music and my next step would be to take the 12 week course available on Berklee College.
By Andrea S R•
Feb 19, 2021
It was a very complete course to understand the principles of copyright and copyright law. I think it is a good start for musicians that want to know how copyright works and even for lawyers to get to know more about composition and sound and how it is important to keep the in mind when having a case involving copyright law infringement.
By Barbara D•
Mar 7, 2021
An amazing course with an amazing professor. The Copyright Law in the Music Business allows us to know more about the laws behind our everyday practice, that are playing music and composing songs, and allow us to be aware of future issues that we don't want to face and if they happend, how to solve this problems.
By Gustavo S d S•
Jul 15, 2020
The course is well-structured and professor Michael presents everything on a clear and sound manner. There are assignments with practical cases analysis and very detailed reports after you finish them. Recommended!
By Varun L•
Apr 13, 2020
Thank you the opportunity. I want to thank the Coursera team and Michael for making it easier to get an in-depth understanding of the Copyright Law in Music Business. This will be very helpful.
By Herbert F W•
Jul 9, 2021
This course I highly rated and I would suggest anyone in the music business or copyright scholar should take it. This was also the best presenter of a course I have ever seen.
By James N•
Jun 22, 2020
Everything in this course was explained well. I feel like if you want to learn about copyright among other things, such as record contracts, then go for Music Business Basics with Jon Kellogg. This course, for me, offered a way to reconsolidate my learning for this course rather than an introduction to a load more ideas, bar there was a good amount of case studies and talk about the process of going to court. Overall a good course. P.S. I took this within the Music Business specialisation, which included Music Business Foundations as a course.
By Eileen•
Jun 24, 2020
An accessible course for those who do not have much experience with law but have a general understanding of music and musical analysis (chord progressions, roman numeral analysis, basic tempo and form).
By Deleted A•
Jul 2, 2019
If you dot know how to analyze music, (tempo, melody, ect) you will have a hard time with the case studies and quizes.
By Evan B M•
Apr 18, 2022
"E. Michael Harrington's presentation of Copyright Law in the Music Business is 'above the Bar' ...thorough, 'understandable' and 'upbeat.' It was a great experience learning from his videos; there were 'real world' examples of 'Copyright Cases' intertwined with 'Federal Law' and 'Court Structure' lessons, truly educational... a great combination!" - Evan McNeeley
By Prompiriya P•
May 19, 2020
Interesting course with great insight from the professional. I like that the lectures are somewhat short and the quiz is extremely detailed. While the content itself in US Music Business is not really applicable to my country, I get the right foundation to start exploring on this matter. Thanks.
By Josephine K•
Nov 26, 2020
E. Michael is a great lecturer, taking each topic one at a time and explaining each of them clearly and in a detailed manner. He is very easy to understand and makes learning enjoyable. Thank you for the opportunity to grow my knowledge on this matter.
By Maiha F•
May 31, 2020
This was my first time to take the class of university in US.
Especially I was surprised about the content.
It was specific, practical and latest.
This was an amazing experience for me.
Thank you so much for Mr E. Michael Harrington, Berklee and Coursera.
By Dan C•
Jul 31, 2018
This is a great course. They did a great job of taking a very mundane, yet crucially important subject and make it easy to understand. The use of the case studies was brilliant and it really helped it the understanding and application of the material.
By Kristen N•
Mar 24, 2020
Fantastic course! Such interesting material by a personable and very knowledgeable instructor. He explained everything clearly and included interesting "real world" stories. I would readily take another course from this instructor.
By lucero r•
Jan 27, 2020
I feel I have a closer understanding of copyright law. Though some things where a little hard for me to understand as I'm not musically inclined, this gives me a great starting point when my team creates different songs
By SOULAIMANE I•
Sep 7, 2019
A glimpse on legality in the world of music with invaluable information that complements the courses presented before in this specialization, It was an amazing experience. This fine gentleman will represent me someday.
By Girish D K•
Jul 27, 2020
E. Michael Harrington
sir was excellent he cleared every concept regarding copyright infringement.If anyone want to learn about copyright against music you should go for this course. Learned a lot Thank You.
By Cynthia A A•
Apr 15, 2019
I am grateful for this course, knowledge is power. Now I feel free to compose without the rare fear that somewhere in the world might be a song similar to mine for which I could be sued.