Professor Martine Haas is an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Previously, she served as an assistant professor at Cornell University’s School of Industrial & Labor Relations, and as a visiting professor at London Business School. Professor Haas’s work focuses on collaboration in global, knowledge-intensive organizations. Her research and teaching interests include global teams, knowledge sharing information technology use, managing human capital, implementing strategic capabilities, field research methods, and the sociology & social psychology of organizations. She currently serves as an Associate Editor for the Academy of Management Journal and on the Executive Committee of the Organization & Management Theory Division of the Academy of Management. Professor Haas is an award-winning teacher who has taught courses in global strategy, general management, and organizational behavior to executives, PhD students, MBA students, and undergraduates. She has worked for McKinsey & Company in London and for the international aid agency Oxfam, and as a consultant to a range of organizations including the World Bank, the BBC, and the Tate Gallery of Modern Art.