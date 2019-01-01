Susan Sauvé Meyer is Professor of Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was chair of the Department of Philosophy from 2008-2015. Educated at the University of Toronto (BA 1982) and Cornell University (PhD 1987), she held a joint appointment in Philosophy and the Classics at Harvard University before joining the University of Pennsylvania faculty in 1994. She has written widely about natural philosophy and the tradition of ethical inquiry in ancient Greek philosophy and is North American editor of the international journal Archiv für Geschichte der Philosophie. Her books include Aristotle on Moral Responsibility (1993), Ancient Ethics (2008), and Plato: Laws 1 and 2 (2015).