About this Course

20,429 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Externality
  • Economics
  • Microeconomics
  • Market (Economics)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,593 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Costs and Profits + Perfect Competition

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Monopoly

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Monopoly Continued

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Externalities + Public Goods

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 52 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROECONOMICS: WHEN MARKETS FAIL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder