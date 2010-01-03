We make economics decisions every day: what to buy, whether to work or play, what to study. We respond to markets all the time: prices influence our decisions, markets signal where to put effort, they direct firms to produce certain goods over others. Economics is all around us.
Microeconomics: The Power of MarketsUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Concept of Scarcity
Where do markets come from? We will start with understanding the constraint of scarcity that we face and the concept of opportunity cost that reflects the true cost of any decision we make. We will learn to model scarcity using the Production Possibilities Frontier that allows us to visualize tradeoffs, distinguish between efficient, inefficient and unattainable points. We will also discuss how economic growth affects our options and allows us to achieve the previously unattainable.
Specialization & Trade
Trade allows us to achieve the unattainable- we can consume more than we can produce on our own. We will introduce the concept of Comparative Advantage and discuss how gains from specialization allow us to use our resources efficiently. We will apply these concepts to a simple model of trade, showing that now the Consumption Possibilities Frontier allows points outside the Production Possibilities Frontier.
Supply and Demand
We will introduce the central model of Supply & Demand. This will allow you to communicate with other economists and finally understand those business pages and market updates. We will distinguish between a movement along and a movement of the supply & demand curves. We will define market equilibrium as understand that at an equilibrium price there is neither excess demand nor excess supply. We will end by a few scenarios where exogenous changes affect supply and/or demand and analyze the impact on equilibrium price and quantity.
Understanding Markets: Elasticities, Market Surplus, Efficiency, and Equity
There is a lot of terminology this week. We will introduce of the concept of elasticity of demand that measures the responsiveness of quantity demanded to a change in the price of a good. We will explore the relationship between change in price and revenue or sales and how elasticities can help us predict whether a decrease in price will increase or decrease revenue. We then introduce other elasticities of note: cross price elasticity, income elasticity and elasticity of supply. We end the week by exploring the great accomplishment of markets: maximizing the size of the pie or the total benefit to society.
Nice lecture and quizzes. Easy to follow and very encouraging for those who is new to coursera or has failed to finish online courses within deadline before (like me).
Nice introductory course for microeconomics. Course provides simple and easy explanations for demand and supply, elasticity, effects of tax and subsidies on market.
an amazing course and amazing lecturer professor Rebecca Stein , I have learned a lot in this course and thanks a lot for the University of Penn and professor Rebecca Stein
I really enjoyed the clarity with which the concepts were taught. I loved the examples and I thought they were very helpful and made the concepts so much easier to understand.
