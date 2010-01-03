About this Course

40,320 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Microeconomics
  • Economic Analysis
  • Market (Economics)
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(4,727 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Concept of Scarcity

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Specialization & Trade

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Supply and Demand

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Understanding Markets: Elasticities, Market Surplus, Efficiency, and Equity

4 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROECONOMICS: THE POWER OF MARKETS

Frequently Asked Questions

