Most people make the incorrect assumption that economics is ONLY the study of money. My primary goal in this course is to shatter this belief. During this course, we will be addressing the above questions as well as many more relating to:
Microeconomics PrinciplesUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
None
What you will learn
Identifying hidden costs of anything
Skills you will gain
- Economics
- Critical Thinking
- Microeconomics
- Economic Analysis
None
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Introduction and Basic Principles
Welcome to your first week in Microeconomics Principles! As you will quickly see, the things you learn in this class will probably help you see the world in a different way. Economics is not just about money, as you may have incorrectly assumed. On the contrary, as you will learn in this lesson, economics is about how society distributes scarce resources. And, since almost anything in the world is a scarce resource, from fossil fuels to suitable romantic partners, we can apply the rules of economics to pretty much anything.
Supply and Demand
Welcome to your second week in Microeconomics Principles! This module we will cover the hallmark framework of the field: the supply and demand model. I am sure that if you knew any economics words before enrolling in this course those two words were supply and demand. This module you will finally learn what all the fuss is about.
Market Efficiency and Government Policies
Welcome to Week 3! Last module we introduced the supply and demand model to explain how free markets work. One of the main concepts we learned about free markets was that they tend to gravitate toward an “equilibrium” price and quantity. This module we will use the same conceptual model to answer one important question: Are free markets the best way to distribute society’s resources?
Elasticities
Welcome to the fourth week! This module we will cover one of my favorite economics concepts: elasticity. It is one of my favorites because of how useful it is to analyze policy implications, as well as its usefulness for business managers. This will be obvious to you when you read one of the discussion topics for this module: Should we legalize marijuana?
Reviews
- 5 stars82.61%
- 4 stars14.53%
- 3 stars1.24%
- 2 stars0.48%
- 1 star1.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROECONOMICS PRINCIPLES
Perfect course. Everything is clear. I really like the way the instructor teach something and I should note that the examples he uses are legendary :D For exmple market for romantic relationships.
The course is really well structured. Examples that are given are very easy to understand and it surely helps someone with no prior knowledge to these subject, to understand it with quickly.
This is one of finest course to know the basics and to enhance the microeconomics principles. Professor explained all concepts with simple examples that we will never forget.
I'd recommend this course to anyone who wanted to learn Microeconomics. Mr. Jose has been a great instructor throughout the whole course. Really glad I took this course!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.