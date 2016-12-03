About this Course

129,164 recent views
What you will learn

  • Identifying hidden costs of anything

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Critical Thinking
  • Microeconomics
  • Economic Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(15,641 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Introduction and Basic Principles

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Supply and Demand

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 122 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Market Efficiency and Government Policies

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Elasticities

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

