VA
Mar 13, 2019
It's a very well made course. Special thanks to Dr Jose for conveying the fundamentals of Microeconomics in such a lucid and simple way which helps in developing a solid intuition for the subject. :)
FK
Jul 15, 2017
Great way to explain economics, especially for students with english as a second language. Thanks for dividing the videos into smaller parts making me able to plan my schedule in great flexibility.
By John P•
Sep 15, 2018
Generally speaking, this course conveys the core idea in microeconomics clearly and helps in understanding the economics in everyday life. Meanwhile, I found it could be improved in some ways: 1. The technical terms/methods seem somewhat unrelated to the examples due to the way they're explained; when the examples are addressed, more often than not, common sense is applied instead of the systematical analysis that is previously introduced. Then the academic terms/methods seem not quite powerful. 2. There are typically many assumptions when performing analysis on a real-life case; though focusing on the simplist case may convey some ideas faster, ignoring these assumptions (not mentioning them) renders the reasoning unrealistic and somewhat weak. 3. The mic in this course may not work well: Sometimes the instructor is clearly speaking when it sounds like mumbling, and the volume changes between classes.
By Francisco K•
Jul 16, 2017
By Mervyn L•
Dec 14, 2018
I am a computer science graduate and I had been focus purely in technical skill and hide myself in the geek world. I came out recently to know more about the world, and this course gives me a lot of wonderful insight and new perspective on how the world works in term of trades and the purpose of existence of government in the first place. A great course and a wonderful lecturer that able to demonstrate the economics theory by interview people who can share their amazing experience. Great job!
By Natalie M•
Nov 10, 2019
The instructor made countless mistakes while speaking, sometimes even saying major opposites such as downward sloping instead of upward sloping. The person transcribing the professor's lectures into subtitles clearly did not understand him and wrote things incorrectly. Again, this ranged from minor errors such as hearing and transcribing "duck" when the professor said "dog" and "gourmet" instead of "government" to major issues such as writing "Accept" instead of "except" and "eliminate" instead of "illuminate." Since it is a recording, the professor should go back and make his videos clearer and the transcriber should be replaced with a professional. There are also typos in the quizzes and questions along the way.
By Julianne B•
May 25, 2017
The lecturer was very interesting. Although it was obvious that he was not a native English Speaker, the examples he demonstrated with real students and the way he described other concepts was really interesting and easy to understand. The course videos were also long enough and detailed enough and no further reading was needed, this helped me to follow the course easily on my phone while I was travelling. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone.
By flighting•
Jun 24, 2018
It was great time for me to take these online lectures. The professor is very passionate at delivering his explanation on Microeconomics by using very practical examples. It really helps me because that is what I expect when I choose a course here. The most satisfying thing was that I had time to rap my thoughts up during making the answers for forums. Especially, I really had put lots of time to make the answer about policies discussed from chap.1 to 4. It wasn't easy because I've never taken any class on economics or policy but those questions deeply motivated me to remind economic systems and society around me. I strongly recommend this course if you are looking for a course which have you apply the theories into your real life.
By Iveta H•
Jan 28, 2017
This was so far the best free online course I have done. Great videos in which Dr. Vázquez-Cognet well explained the Microeconomics Principles, in a lively interactive way while using good examples from a daily life. The weekly multiple choice quiz which could be repeated (varying the questions) until the subject is fully undertood and minimum score met also contributed to a good understanding of the subject. Unfortunately I got too little time left to participate in the discussion forums. This course motivated me to study further Economics related courses and I would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in the subject and who is new to Microeconomics like me.
By Victor T•
Nov 3, 2016
This course really helped me to take a first approach to the fundamental concepts of Economics. I feel that I have learned so much in such a short time. I found this course very valuable, dynamic and comprehensive. The lessons are very well organized and the instructor does an outstanding job in explaining the concepts in a simple way, with clear real-life examples and interesting topics in the discussion forums. Highly recommendable.
By Ibrahim N•
Oct 3, 2017
Dr. José J. Vázquez-Cognet changed my view onto microeconomics completely different way. I really learned a lot of new useful knowledge and techniques about microeconomics. The course is practical and extremely interesting. To put in other words, Dr. José J. Vázquez-Cognet helped me to fall in love with microeconomics again.
By dor t•
Oct 21, 2019
when explaining the material, sometimes the lecturer makes mistakes. in digital courses he can stop the recording and do it again.
the videos were clear. but when you see the questions you understand it could have been more clear.
the videos are poorly done in terms of video shooting and editing: sound, video quality, editing - it's simply should look more like 2019.
By Olzhas A•
Dec 9, 2018
I LIKED THE COURSE AND THE TEACHING STYLE OF THE DOCTOR JOSE. MATERIALS WERE VERY USEFUL AND SELECTIVE TO UNDERSTAND MAIN POINTS. READING MATERIALS' MODULE WAS VERY CREATIVE AND EDUCATIONAL THAT CAN HELP TO SAVE TIME AND UNDERSTAND MAIN POINTS EASILY WITHOUT READING WHOLE BOOK. IN GENERAL, IT WAS THE BEST COURSE I HAVE EVER HAD VIA ONLINE. BEFORE THIS I DI NOT BELIEVE THAT ONLINE EDUCATION CAN BE SUCH SUCCESSFUL AND COMPREHENSIBLE. I WISH THAT JOSE MAKE MORE LESSON ON MICROECONOMICS AND CONTINUE AND CONTRIBUTE ONLINE EDUCATION. I HOPE THAT I WILL BUY THIS COURSE CERTIFICATE AS I GOT MY STIPEND. I WISH I HAD SUCH A PROFESSOR AT MY UNIVERSITY.
By Adam M•
Jan 2, 2020
This was probably as engaging a microeconomics course can get, and everything was as well-designed as it can get. After doing each step- doing the optional reading link on each introduction, notes on each lecture, and engagement with the discussion forums- I feel I have a sufficient microeconomic base to tackle more advanced topics and to engage with the world in a slightly more economic lense.
The value course exceeds any opportunity cost I can think of.
By Murtaza A•
Dec 20, 2017
As a Grade 9 student, I was very doubtful whether this course was good for me to take or not. However, the Professor teaching this course did a very good job explaining the topic in great depth, providing clips from his own classes, as well as actually going in-person to some small shops and restaurants and applying Economics there. Done a great job and would DEFINITELY RECOMMEND!
By Chinghao Y•
Jul 6, 2018
It is very useful for me. I am a PHD student who major in transportation, but without any background knowledge in economics. Professor José J. Vázquez-Cognet combines life experience, especially romantic relationship !?, helps me understand basis of economics.
By Vatsalya A•
Mar 14, 2019
By NEERAJ S•
Jan 28, 2020
The course is amazing and highly recommended for people like me who have never studied economics as a subject. I am giving 4 stars because the subtitles associated with the videos are not good enough. The professor, Mr. Jose speaks something whereas the subtitles show something else, which is totally different. I would request the team to look into the subtitles part so that the minor issues get resolved completely.
Once again, the course is an enlightening one and the approach used by Mr Jose to deliver the concept is extremely amazing. I loved the course, totally.
By SEJAL G•
Mar 23, 2020
ECONOMICS,is the field of study that is best placed to track,study,project and predict human behaviour and as such one of the the most important and relevant skills for the world today,helping us choose wisely when it comes to our personal,social and professional lives.This platform has provided the most important knowledge of MICRO ECONOMICS.It is an important method of economic analysis.I have learned all the theories about free market that are described in a very easy language that anyone can understand it. THANKS....FOR PROVIDING THE BEST KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MICRO ECONOMICS.
By Mubarak A M•
Dec 26, 2019
This was a great course that i have taken and i am very happy with it since it encourage me to see how microeconomics princples have infflince us in every day and how to use it in to our advantages. i really enjoy this course and the instructor has encourage me and aspired me to do more in economics becouse his way of teaching and i really thank him for all his great work in transfaring the knowledge to other. and many thanks to university of illinois at Urbana Champaign to have such as this amazing course and instru
By Sachin P•
May 10, 2020
The subject and the key concepts made simple to understand for someone who is completely new to economics. However, a set of slides would have helped more. But overall what matters is how we apply and use these fundamentals in daily lives. This would largely be useful comprehending many of Govt and private sector actions while responding various crisis - then accordingly shaping our own response/actions.
By Maya R•
Jul 15, 2019
I really enjoyed the course, thank you. The lectures were very well structured and interesting, and the material was introduced very clearly and in a simple fashion. The only week I struggled with was week 7- it seems that some concepts were not fully addressed, and I would have liked to expend on some matters that showed up later on the exam. Thank you again, all the best.
By Tanay S•
May 12, 2020
The course is really well structured. Examples that are given are very easy to understand and it surely helps someone with no prior knowledge to these subject, to understand it with quickly.
By Anastasiya T•
Jul 1, 2016
I find this course very interesting and clear to understand. Using examples and showing different tasks with student is very entertaining and helps to understand the subject. Thanks a lot!
By GOKHALE A R•
Jul 12, 2020
Amazing course. Started with the absolute basics. The professor explained every concept in very much detail and simplified the explanation at all points. The explanation and the lectures were very intuitive and also not being read from a script. This gave a very personal touch to the entire course. The interactions with real people from the real world coupled with a couple of games to introduce concepts was also very encouraging to keep going on with the course.
The concepts covered are very much relevant in daily life and have the potential to change our economic thinking while making purchases, producing goods or selling services. Thank you Dr. Jose Vasquez-Cognet and Coursera for providing this wonderful course.
By Tatiana T B•
Jul 4, 2020
Excelente curso.
Cada uno de los videos fue muy entendible, muy bien explicados, fáciles de entender y ver.
El curso proporciona otra mirada a la economía no centrándose en métodos matemáticos si no en la interpretación y lógica de cad auno de las teorías y temas tratados. Permite darse cuenta que la economía es algo más que sólo las transacciones monetarias.
También es muy interesante el cómo la economía va de la mano con el pensamiento del consumidor y cómo este ve afectadas sus decisiones.
Felicitaciones al profesor José y a todos los participes de este curso.
Muchas gracias.
By Lizal D•
Jul 6, 2020
My experience throughout the course was amazing as I got to learn that economics can be used in every aspect of life ,and learned a lot in an easy and practical way. Dr. José J. Vázquez-Cognet was one of the best Economics professor I have ever had , his way of teaching the course theoretically and practically had got me more interested towards the course. I Thankyou for being such an amazing teacher and for all your great lessons.