Fundamentals of Effective Team Management

Don Phin

Instructor: Don Phin

What you'll learn

  • Implement strategies to attract and hire A-Team players.

  • Utilize effective techniques to build deeper connections with team members.

  • Employ supportive measures to enhance and uplift each team member's performance.

  • Foster an environment that encourages and challenges team members to achieve greater performance.

There is 1 module in this course

This course has been specifically designed to equip you with the knowledge, strategies, and tools necessary to lead and manage teams effectively. Throughout the Course delve into various aspects of team management, ranging from building and nurturing high-performing teams to resolving conflicts and promoting collaboration. We will explore topics such as hiring team members, defining team roles and responsibilities, enhancing communication, leveraging diversity within teams, and fostering a culture of trust and productivity.

Instructor

Don Phin
Starweaver
1 Course591 learners

