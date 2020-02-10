About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • New models of how to run an effective business that makes the world a better place

  • Corporate responsibility, philanthropy, and building sustainable value

  • Creating value for stakeholders through conscious capitalism and stakeholder theory

  • How to develop a business idea that makes money and makes the world a better place

Skills you will gain

  • Business Model
  • Management
  • Stakeholder Theory
  • Environmental Economics
  • Entrepreneurship
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Business in Society: The Problem

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Corporate Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Creating Value for Stakeholders

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Becoming a Stakeholder Entrepreneur

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NEW MODELS OF BUSINESS IN SOCIETY

About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business

Frequently Asked Questions

