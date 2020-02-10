In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, we will be discussing the emergence of a new story about business. This new story locates business within a societal framework. Almost every business creates or destroys value for customers, suppliers, employees, communities and society, in addition to shareholders and other financiers. A number of new models of business can be built on this idea such as corporate responsibility, philanthropy, shared value and sustainability. Profits and stakeholder value go together, and this course explains how. The final session explores the idea of how to become a stakeholder entrepreneur and create a business that makes money and makes the world a better place.
New models of how to run an effective business that makes the world a better place
Corporate responsibility, philanthropy, and building sustainable value
Creating value for stakeholders through conscious capitalism and stakeholder theory
How to develop a business idea that makes money and makes the world a better place
- Business Model
- Management
- Stakeholder Theory
- Environmental Economics
- Entrepreneurship
University of Virginia
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Business in Society: The Problem
We will begin the course learning the dominant story of business and discussing the four flaws in the dominant story. We will learn about the global financial crisis and how a new story is now emerging.
Corporate Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility
In our second module, we discuss both the histories and current issues surrounding corporate philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, and the environmental crisis.
Creating Value for Stakeholders
In our third module, we look at the stakeholder approach to business, it's purpose and what it looks like to create value for stakeholders.
Becoming a Stakeholder Entrepreneur
We close the course by learning how to become a stakeholder entrepreneur by discussing specific examples. This module concludes with an opportunity for what your next steps might be as a stakeholder entrepreneur.
Good insightful course. Interviews with CEOs were inspiring. Every topic was wonderfully explained by the professor.Thank you Professor, University of Virginia,Coursera & Class central.
The course is very informative on the business environment pertaining to how business focus from just making money to fulfilling a purpose that benefits the society in which it operates
Nice Course..The way of delivering and passion of the professor for inspiring students is excellence.. it helps me to think in a better way about business & Got lot of Insights ...Thank u Professor
It's a very good course with reading material and some examples through youtube videos of some entrepreneurs with ideas that not lots of people think of. So I suggest you try this course.
