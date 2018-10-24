HT
Apr 23, 2021
The course is best for those who are beginners to Microeconomics. I had no idea of Microeconomics. This course has given me confidence to start my journey to start learning more. Thanks
JR
Jan 13, 2018
Great and relevant content, presented in an interesting and easy way; allowing the student to go through the video materials in an individual pace and thus optimize the study sessions.
By David V•
Oct 24, 2018
Love how the videos were brief, but informative. Very helpful class and exams weren't overly complicated. In the end, I felt as though I retained much of the knowledge.
By Aditi M•
Apr 5, 2020
In the beginning, it started to clear out my basics. As we got closer to the end of the course, it related the theoretical knowledge gained to the practical scenario.
By Larry L E•
Oct 21, 2016
Another fine course from Professor Stein. I particularly appreciated the final set of lectures, but all were well presented, understandable, and relevant.
By Julie D•
Sep 2, 2020
Great course. The instructor is obviously knowledgeable and presents the information in multiple formats for learners. Not a true introductory course if you're unfamiliar with economic terms, and some of the quizzes tested on material that wasn't fully explained. Overall, it was a great learning experience and pushed me out of my academic comfort zone.
By Mike Y W•
Jun 17, 2018
The course requires some fundamental knowledge of economics as video lectures are quite short, and the quizzes actually test your understanding of the topics (applied learning), requiring a bit of outside reading not provided through the course.
By Andrea F•
Aug 25, 2017
This Economics course is succinct and understandable and it backs up the theory with clearly explained graphical illustrations. The use of simple mathematical equations to back up the graphical assumptions clarified my doubts and the explanations provided were comprehensive. The last few weeks tended to give easy-to- follow examples related to America. I feel like the course is geared more towards those who have at least basic understanding of Economics as otherwise the diagrams may seem confusing at first.
By Francisco A O A•
Mar 25, 2017
Excellent Introductory Microeconomics course. Its covering of the foundational concepts of when markets fails presented a comprehensive review of the foundational concepts of the subject. I have studied economics at the undergraduate and graduate level, and this course has taught me things I never covered in my university level courses. Outstanding introductory course.
By T.R. B•
Oct 22, 2016
Rebecca Stein is an excellent instructor to guide you through the material -- after taking this course and part of her other one on Coursera I feel like I know her. She can be quite funny and her explanations/illustrations go a long way in building onto the key concepts of the course. The quizzes can be quite difficult, so I would recommend that any person take notes.
By Alban L•
Mar 18, 2018
This is a great course for economists in general but specially for graduated students. The course showers the fundamental of microeconomics. In this regard i would suggest this course to all graduate students enrolled in an economic degree.
I want to thank Rebecca Stein for providing such a clear and understandable lecture.
By Anuli R O (•
Feb 17, 2019
It is all wonderful experience with Prof. Rebecca Stein on this course. I enjoyed it both the content and the well structure pattern by which she thought the course. it is an added experience as an economist and I valued her inclusive teaching. thanks to the provider (Coursera).
But I'm still waiting for my certificate.
By Piyush P K•
May 23, 2021
I would recommend anybody this course who want to learn microeconomics fundamental from beginning level . Quiz arrangement is also rewarding for students to apply learnt knowledge. The professor of this course is awesome with very calm nature towards explaining each and every topic in more detail way.
By Hammed A•
Jun 9, 2016
The importance of Economics in making sound policies and enforcing development and closing the inequality gap in the society made this course very essential.
The interactive group discussions and very detailed video sessions also helps to ensure easy learning of the essentials
By Nirav D•
May 20, 2018
I loved this course for its clear explanation of microeconomic principles and how and when they fail. The course teaches how to apply the principles to real world examples and thus gives important applied knowledge with real world examples.
By flighting•
Sep 8, 2017
I have really enjoyed this course because I felt that I was finding out some important things to understand a social system. The lectures were also very understandable even I had no basis on Economics. I very appreciate these worth
By Salar A•
Nov 1, 2016
Market failure is one of the most important discussions in public economics. Although we reviewed the microeconomics in this term, we learned the tangible connection between these two fields. It was very helpfull and thank you...
By Subir M•
Jan 28, 2018
Given the topic, the course contents is quite basic, and thanks to the instructor, the course material was not at all difficult to understand. This course must be taken in conjunction with basic economics course.
By Mustafa M•
Mar 30, 2020
it gives you the main ideas about the types of markets and when markets fail to achieve efficient outcomes, and when we need the government to intervene. it is a wonderful course. I recommend anyone to take it.
By Hari T•
Apr 24, 2021
By Hector A T M•
May 14, 2020
It was a really nice and interesting course. I really learned a lot. With this course I was able to understand how markets work and why some policies are implemented.
Highly recommended.
By Jonathan R•
Jan 14, 2018
By Nicholas P•
Aug 12, 2018
I really appreciated the short form videos and abundant visual examples. I would take MANY more classes on Coursera if it were guaranteed that they would follow this format.
By Stella M•
Mar 10, 2021
Rebecca is knowledgeable and explains very clearly. Great teacher and great course. I’d love another course and more numerical exercises if possible. Great course, thanks!!
By Arseniy N•
Feb 11, 2021
A great comtinuation of the principles of microeconomics. These two courses are so far my favorite on coursera! I wish the professor made more courses about microeconomics!
By Borja P O•
Jun 16, 2019
It is the second part of the Microeconomics course, in this case it focuses on market failures and how to analyze it. The course is very methodical and very well explained.
By Varun R•
May 23, 2017
I came here for the videos! Extremely concise and accurate. Very good for reviewing material. I speak from the level of an HL Economics student in the IB.