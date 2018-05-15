About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Instrumental Variable
  • Propensity Score Matching
  • Causal Inference
  • Causality
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Welcome and Introduction to Causal Effects

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 128 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Confounding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs)

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Matching and Propensity Scores

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 171 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Inverse Probability of Treatment Weighting (IPTW)

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 119 min)

