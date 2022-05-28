This course offers a rigorous mathematical survey of advanced topics in causal inference at the Master’s level.
Causal Inference 2Columbia University
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Module 7: Introduction to Mediation
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Module 8: More on Mediation
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Module 9: Instrumental Variables, Principal Stratification, and Regression Discontinuity
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Module 10: Longitudinal Causal Inference
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
