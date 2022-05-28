About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 7: Introduction to Mediation

4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Module 8: More on Mediation

3 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

Module 9: Instrumental Variables, Principal Stratification, and Regression Discontinuity

3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading
Week 4

Module 10: Longitudinal Causal Inference

3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

