About this Course

5,792 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: Key Ideas

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Randomization Inference

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Regression

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Propensity Score

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAUSAL INFERENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder