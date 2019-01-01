Dr. Roy is Professor and Chair of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at Rutgers University. He is Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and is Co-Director of the Center for Causal Inference at Penn. Dr. Roy received his PhD from the University of Michigan in 2000. Areas of Expertise: • Causal inference • Missing data • Bayesian methods • Pharmacoepidemiology Major Works: Kim C, Daniels MJ, Marcus BH, Roy JA. A framework for Bayesian nonparametric inference for causal effects of mediation. Biometrics. 2016 Aug 1. doi:10.1111/biom.12575. Roy J, Lum KJ, Daniels MJ. A Bayesian nonparametric approach to marginal structural models for point treatments and a continuous or survival outcome. Biostatistics. 2017 Jan;18(1):32-47.