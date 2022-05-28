About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

No background necessary

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Nuts and Bolts of U.S. Immigration Law

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Long Term Entry

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Exclusion and Deportation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Citizenship

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

