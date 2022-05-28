This course begins by exploring short term entry and long term entry into the United States. We will cover the various means of short term entry and long term entry, as well as the general application processes. We will also examine exclusion and deportation in the United States. In particular, we will discuss how and why individuals may not be admitted into the United States and possible reasons for deportation or removal. Lastly, we will cover the process of how to become a United States citizen and the various requirements for naturalization.
No background necessary
Introduction to Nuts and Bolts of U.S. Immigration Law
Welcome to this course on U.S. Immigration Law! In this introductory module, we will discuss short term entry in the United States. This will include a discussion about the various means of short term entry and the general application process. We will also cover the fundamentals of student visas, work visas, and humanitarian visas.
Long Term Entry
This module explores entering the United States as a lawful permanent resident. We will start by discussing the difference between short term entry and long term entry. Then, we will discuss the various ways to obtain lawful permanent resident status. This includes family petitions, self petitions, employer based petitions, asylum petitions, special immigrant juvenile status, and the diversity visa program.
Exclusion and Deportation
This module covers exclusion and deportation in the United States. First, we will explore how and why individuals may be excluded or not admitted into the United States. Then, we will discuss possible reasons for deportation or removal.
Citizenship
In this module, we will discuss how to become a United States citizen. We will start by discussing how to gain U.S. citizenship. We will then cover the various requirements for naturalization. Finally, we will explore the naturalization process.
