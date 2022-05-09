Chevron Left
This course begins by exploring short term entry and long term entry into the United States. We will cover the various means of short term entry and long term entry, as well as the general application processes. We will also examine exclusion and deportation in the United States. In particular, we will discuss how and why individuals may not be admitted into the United States and possible reasons for deportation or removal. Lastly, we will cover the process of how to become a United States citizen and the various requirements for naturalization....
By cara c

May 9, 2022

G​reat course and helped me learn all of thr basics of the Immigration system.

By Betzy S

Mar 15, 2022

Complete overview - Great content and instructor.

By Dr. K J

May 21, 2022

g​reat learning

By Maria E H M

May 6, 2022

