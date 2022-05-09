Learner Reviews & Feedback for Nuts and Bolts of U.S. Immigration Law by University of Pennsylvania
4.8
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
This course begins by exploring short term entry and long term entry into the United States. We will cover the various means of short term entry and long term entry, as well as the general application processes. We will also examine exclusion and deportation in the United States. In particular, we will discuss how and why individuals may not be admitted into the United States and possible reasons for deportation or removal. Lastly, we will cover the process of how to become a United States citizen and the various requirements for naturalization....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Nuts and Bolts of U.S. Immigration Law
By cara c
•
May 9, 2022
Great course and helped me learn all of thr basics of the Immigration system.