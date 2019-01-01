Tess Wilkinson-Ryan, JD, PhD, MA, studies the psychology of legal decision-making. Her research addresses the role of moral judgment in legal decision making, with a particular focus on private contracts and negotiations. She uses experimental methods from psychology and behavioral economics to ask how people draw on their moral intuitions to motivate or inform legal choices. Recent research topics include mortgage borrowing and default, retirement planning, contract precautions, and the cognitive and emotional response to breach of contract. In 2012 she was awarded the A. Leo Levin Award for Excellence in an Introductory Course.