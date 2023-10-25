University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Nonprofit Law
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Nonprofit Law

Taught in English

Course

John M. Bradley

Instructor: John M. Bradley

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to this introductory course on the laws that shape and govern the nonprofit sector in America! In this first module, we will look at the history and development of the nonprofit sector in the United States. We'll see the influence of early theories of charitable work as well as the evolving relationship between nonprofit organizations and the government.

This module will introduce the different entity choices available to the nonprofit sector and the various considerations that go into choosing a corporate form. In particular, we examine how the primary purpose and fundraising strategy can influence the particular form chosen. Finally, we look at the different obligations to state and federal governments that nonprofit entities must fulfill to maintain their exempt status.

This module examines the operational challenges that are particular to the nonprofit form. What legal obligations must a nonprofit fulfill when bringing in revenue? Under what circumstances may exempt organizations participate in lobbying or political activity? Finally, we will study the seemingly simple issue of distinguishing between employees and volunteers in the nonprofit setting.

In this final module, we address accountability - who is charged with ensuring that organizations that have been formed as nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations abide by their expected and legal purposes and activities?

Instructor

John M. Bradley
University of Pennsylvania
1 Course867 learners

University of Pennsylvania

