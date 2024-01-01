John M. Bradley teaches in the area of nonprofit law and governance. He has worked as a lawyer and governance consultant for nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining the Law School as a lecturer in the Legal Practice Skills program, Bradley worked as an Associate at Jones Day, served as the General Counsel for the Center for FaithJustice, and practiced in-house at Habitat for Humanity International. Earlier in his career, Bradley was selected to represent the American Inns of Court as a Pegasus Scholar, through which he received an intensive immersion into the English legal system by sitting with judges in the House of Lords, Court of Appeal, and Crown Court and by working in London barristers’ chambers specializing in commercial and business law. Bradley graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he was appointed Executive Articles Editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. He received his undergraduate degree cum laude from the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University.