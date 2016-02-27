This course introduces you to the nonprofit sector, nonprofit organizations, and the concepts of leadership and governance. While this course has been developed with North American culture in mind, we do appreciate that in other parts of the world the nature of the nonprofit sector, nonprofit organizations, nonprofit leadership and governance may not be the same. Nevertheless, it is our hope that much of the course content will still be of value to those in other parts of the world.
This course is part of the Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Nonprofit Sector, Nonprofit Organizations, Leadership and Governance
Welcome to the first course in the series of three courses on developing leadership and improving governance in nonprofit organizations. We encourage you to dive right in--watch the lecture and guest interview videos, participate in the discussion forums, take the practice quiz, post a commentary in the forum, analyze the Board cases, and start working on the course project!
Nonprofit Management and Leadership, Organizational Governance and Boards of Directors
Hello and welcome to Week 2 of the first course on Leadership and Governance of Nonprofit Organizations! The goal of this week is to introduce you to the concept of nonprofit leadership and governance and the function of boards in organizational governance. Details can be found on the week 2 course pages below. As usual, we encourage you to engage in the content and with each other on this online teaching and learning journey!
The Board's Role and Responsibilities
Hello and welcome to Week 3! The goal of this week is to address a number of important questions related to how boards operate: What roles do board members play in nonprofit organizations, what are boards responsible for, What is the role and responsibilities of boards of directors and What are the elements of board behavior that shape how effective a board will be. These elements form the basis of the content of the second and third courses in this series on Developing Leadership and Improving Governance in Nonprofit Organizations. They also underline the structure of our course text, Improving the Effectiveness of Boards of Directors AND the tool used to facilitate assessments of board performance in the Course 2 project. Two videos relating to these topics can be found on the week 3 course page.
Concept Testing and Application
Hello and welcome to Week 4! The goal of this week is to assess course learning. The end of Course 1 assessment of learning begins with the requirement that you to take two Readiness Assurance Tests (RATs) and submit your first Board Effectiveness Assessment Reflection (BEAR). During the testing process, don't forget to bring a piece of paper and pen to make a note of your answers to the RAT and RAT Application Exercise questions. You will need them to vote and discuss your responses in the RAT forums next week.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.52%
- 4 stars25.88%
- 3 stars3.52%
- 2 stars1.17%
- 1 star5.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO THE NONPROFIT SECTOR, NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE
I made an excellent choice by taking this course while planning and running my own project on Nonprofit entrepreneurship
This is a really nice course! I am fortunate to be part of it!
Excellent introduction of this programme. As Australian student and professional practitioner I really admire the contents and research behind this programme. Thank you. Regards
very informative however I felt that the video interviews were often a waste of time.
About the Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization
Identify and analyze leadership and governance issues, create practical ways to improve board performance and work with boards to implement these improvements.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.