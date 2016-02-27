About this Course

10,175 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(5,324 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Nonprofit Sector, Nonprofit Organizations, Leadership and Governance

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 90 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Nonprofit Management and Leadership, Organizational Governance and Boards of Directors

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Board's Role and Responsibilities

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Concept Testing and Application

3 hours to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO THE NONPROFIT SECTOR, NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE

View all reviews

About the Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization

Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder