Course 3 of 4 in the
Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Board Operating Procedures, Structures, and Meetings

8 videos (Total 108 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

The Composition and Development of the Board

4 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

Board Culture and Leadership

4 videos (Total 62 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Individual Concept Testing and Application

About the Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization

Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations

