This course provides a more in-depth look at the roles and responsibilities of boards of directors in the governance of nonprofit organizations. While the course has been developed with North American culture in mind, we do appreciate that in other parts of the world, the nature of the roles and responsibilities of boards of directors may not be the same. Nevertheless,it is our hope that much of the course content will still be of value to those in other parts of the world.
The Board's Role in Planning
Hello and welcome to Course 2 in the series of three courses on developing leadership and improving governance in nonprofit organizations. The goal of week 1 is to address several important questions related to one of the most important board responsibilities--planning: What is Strategic, What is Strategic Planning, and What is Strategic Governance? These elements form the basis of this week's overview and content in Chapter 3 of the main course text Improving the Effectiveness of Boards of Directors and readings in recommended course texts.
The Board's Role in Performance Assessment
Hello and welcome to Week 2 of the second course on Leadership and Governance of Nonprofit Organizations! The focus this week is on the vitally important partner of planning--Performance Assessment. Some of the key questions we will explore this week are: What is performance assessment and why is it important? What is the board's role in performance assessment? Why do boards have difficulty meeting their performance assessment responsibilities? And, what frameworks exist to help boards measure and manage performance?
The Board's Role in Fundraising and Resource Development
Hello and welcome to Week 3! The goal this week is to address important questions related to the board's role and responsibilities in fundraising or, as we will refer to it, resource development. Some of the key questions we will explore this week are: What is the board’s role in resource development and why do boards have difficulty meeting their responsibilities in this area? What information should be included in a resource development plan and how can boards improve their effectiveness in carrying out resource development responsibilities?
Concept Testing and Application
Hello and welcome to Week 4! The goal of this week is to assess course learning. The end of Course 2 assessment of learning begins with the requirement that you to take two Readiness Assurance Tests (RATs) and submit your first Board Effectiveness Assessment Reflection (BEAR). During the testing process, don't forget to bring a piece of paper and pen to make a note of your answers to the RAT and RAT Application Exercise questions. You will need them to vote and discuss your responses in the RAT forums next week.
Some useful information and the practical exercises were good.
Valuable Course and insightful. It is filled with several frameworks that you can apply readily in a non-profit organization situation. Thank you SUNY, Luther College and Coursera
I really enjoyed the curse and as a board memeber sitting on a number of Boards, I have found the course directly applicable and relevant.
An excellent course. The only gaps are a- Broken Links b-mandatory purchase of expensive books.
Identify and analyze leadership and governance issues, create practical ways to improve board performance and work with boards to implement these improvements.
