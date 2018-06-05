VV
Feb 5, 2021
Valuable Course and insightful. It is filled with several frameworks that you can apply readily in a non-profit organization situation. Thank you SUNY, Luther College and Coursera
RV
Apr 13, 2016
I really enjoyed the curse and as a board memeber sitting on a number of Boards, I have found the course directly applicable and relevant.
By Denise B•
Jun 4, 2018
Excellent course to enroll in if you are currently working in a nonprofit or envision yourself working in a nonprofit. It will sharpen existing skills and introduce crucial knowledge necessary in solving issues within a complex board structure while adhering to proper governance procedures.
By Michail D•
Jan 9, 2016
My overall experience with this Specialization, in general, and this 2nd Course, in particular, is very positive.
On the positive side, I really like the fact that the Courses are practice-oriented and provide not only theoretical frameworks, but also insights from experts, practical guidance, and evidence-based best practices.
Also, the idea of applying Team-Based Learning (TBL), in the forms of Readiness Assurance Tests (RATs) and scenario-based RAT Application Exercises, for assessing participants' learning, is excellent!
However, there are a couple of downsides, that's why I'm not giving a 5 star positive feedback.
The first problem is that not all of the required readings are freely available via the Coursera platform, or elsewhere online. I appreciate the excellent quality of the chosen materials, but, if it becomes compulsory to spend more than US $100 for buying books, then the total cost of this Specialization elevates quite a lot, given that I had to pay €162 for it. On my opinion, there should be at least a note in the description of both the Specialization and the Courses about these requirements, in order to make an informed decision before enrolling.
The second downside has to do with Course 1 and Course 2 overlapping materials. I'm referring to guest interview videos. That's mainly a problem of the 2nd Course, as there are almost no guest interviews in this Course, and the one interview provided is already available in Course 1. I understand that the topics discussed apply to the topics of both Courses, but, still, I find it an unnecessary repetition.
The last problem is about the dates that the Courses are run. Course 1 runs during a given period, Course 2 is on demand, but it makes sense to attend it before Course 3, that also runs during a given period, which overlaps with the period of the 1st Course. Sorry, this makes it very difficult to attend everything and to seriously focus, as it's always about running for deadlines, especially when one has to produce three (3) Board Effectiveness Assessment Reflection (BEAR) papers :( .
By ADEBAYO W G•
Mar 17, 2016
An excellent course, it reinforced what you know and made you conscious of the many pitfalls in the way you and the board are performing presently while creating pathways to better performance for you and the board.
By ISABELLA G B•
Dec 7, 2017
This course have been very helpful to me. Very well organized, and at a good pace . For me that I am a full time employee I have been able to handle to have time for all lectures and works assigned.
By NetCastConsulting•
Apr 14, 2016
By Irfan A K•
Jan 29, 2019
An excellent course. The only gaps are a- Broken Links b-mandatory purchase of expensive books.
By Venkataraj•
Feb 6, 2021
By Chandler L•
Oct 30, 2016
So great a course for NGO worker
By Jak C•
Sep 13, 2020
Some useful information and the practical exercises were good.
By Gustavo P•
Oct 30, 2018
Very helpful course.
By Michel D S•
Nov 6, 2016
The courses are easy to understand, however, they are poorly designed to work on an iPad. Also, page references for electronic books are useless. It is sometimes difficult to find the reading material in a particular book because the electronic version does not show pages.