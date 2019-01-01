Yvonne Cafik Harrison is a social scientist with expertise in the leadership and governance of nonprofit and voluntary sector organizations of all kinds and their adoption and use of modern information and communications technology. Professor Cafik Harrison and co-investigator, Professor Vic Murray (University of Victoria) developed Board Check-Up (
www.boardcheckup.com
) to fill a gap in board technical capacity to help those involved in leadership and governance understand and resolve issues that challenge boards of directors in the governance process. This longitudinal research study also examines the impact of board performance self-assessment from output (changes in governance practices) and outcome (board performance) perspectives. Dr. Cafik Harrison is co-author of the 2014 book, Guidelines for Improving the Effectiveness of Nonprofit Boards of Directors as well as author of a number of peer reviewed journal articles, book chapters, research reports, and other publications. Dr. Cafik Harrison has a Bachelor of Science (Nursing), Master of Public Administration and PhD in Public Administration from the University of Victoria, BC, Canada.