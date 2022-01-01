About this Specialization

Identify and analyze leadership and governance issues, create practical ways to improve board performance and work with boards to implement these improvements. This Specialization consists of three courses plus a Capstone Project: (1) Course 1 topics: The unique nature of the nonprofit sector in society; leadership in nonprofit organizations and the governance process. (2) Course 2 topics: The roles and responsibilities of nonprofit organization boards of directors and the challenges in carrying them out effectively. (3) Course 3 topics: The critical factors that impact the ability of the board to govern and how to intentionally change them into positive influences. The Capstone Project: How to help real boards overcome inertia and resistance to change and improve their governance effectiveness in an applied service learning experience. To learn more about the series of courses, please watch the Welcome Video.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to the Nonprofit Sector, Nonprofit Organizations, Nonprofit Leadership and Governance

The Roles and Responsibilities of Nonprofit Boards of Directors within the Governance Process

The Factors that Influence the Effectiveness of Boards and the Governance Process

Capstone - Managing Board Change for Higher Levels of Leadership and Governance Effectiveness

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

