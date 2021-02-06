BR
Jan 28, 2021
Perfect course and content preparing for my first board position, which was confirmed the day before completing the course.
KG
Mar 11, 2022
Superb Governance Training Course (Corporate Governance and Strategic Leadership)
By Venkataraj•
Feb 6, 2021
Amazing course for someone who seeks to improve Leadership and Governance in any non-profit organization in any country!
Don't miss out on the reading list and recommended books and TED videos ... I almost purchased all the books for my society!
By Barbara R•
Jan 29, 2021
By ISABELLA G B•
Jan 18, 2018
Very interesting! powerfull tools to improve governance in Nonprofit organizations
By Dr. S T•
Jun 16, 2021
One of the Best Courses that I have Completed in Coursera
By Gustavo P•
Apr 2, 2019
Very helpful course.
By Abdul H•
Aug 13, 2018
Great
By Kgotso G•
Mar 12, 2022
By Michail D•
Jan 9, 2016
My overall experience with this Specialization, in general, and this 1st Course, in particular, is very positive.
On the positive side, I really like the fact that the Courses are practice-oriented and provide not only theoretical frameworks, but also insights from experts, practical guidance, and evidence-based best practices.
Also, the idea of applying Team-Based Learning (TBL), in the forms of Readiness Assurance Tests (RATs) and scenario-based RAT Application Exercises, for assessing participants' learning, is excellent!
However, there are a couple of downsides, that's why I'm not giving a 5 star positive feedback.
The first problem is that not all of the required readings are freely available via the Coursera platform, or elsewhere online. I appreciate the excellent quality of the chosen materials, but, if it becomes compulsory to spend more than US $100 for buying books, then the total cost of this Specialization elevates quite a lot, given that I had to pay €162 for it. On my opinion, there should be at least a note in the description of both the Specialization and the Courses about these requirements, in order to make an informed decision before enrolling.
The second downside has to do with Course 1 and Course 2 overlapping materials. I'm referring to guest interview videos. That's mainly a problem of the 2nd Course, as there are almost no guest interviews in this Course, and the one interview provided is already available in Course 1. I understand that the topics discussed apply to the topics of both Courses, but, still, I find it an unnecessary repetition.
The last problem is about the dates that the Courses are run. Course 1 runs during a given period, Course 2 is on demand, but it makes sense to attend it before Course 3, that also runs during a given period, which overlaps with the period of the 1st Course. Sorry, this makes it very difficult to attend everything and to seriously focus, as it's always about running for deadlines, especially when one has to produce three (3) Board Effectiveness Assessment Reflection (BEAR) papers :( .
By Pedro M•
Feb 26, 2018
It would be good to have all the required readings available for free.