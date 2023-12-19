Governmental Accounting II and Nonprofit Accounting

This course includes
-8 graded quizzes, which are required for completion, and -71 optional practice quizzes for you to check your understanding of key concepts. In this comprehensive course, you will cover a range of topics related to financial reporting for state and local governments. You'll explore fiduciary funds, reconciliation statements, government-wide financial statements, and financial performance analysis. These modules provide a deep dive into the financial reporting requirements and analysis for state and local governments. The course also shifts the focus to nonprofit organizations, regulatory requirements, and financial reporting. You'll learn about nonprofit entities, standards-setting bodies, financial reporting objectives, and various aspects of accounting and financial reporting for nonprofit organizations. Additionally, you'll delve into regulatory, taxation, and performance issues specific to nonprofit entities, including governance and financial statement analysis. These modules provide a comprehensive understanding of the unique financial reporting and regulatory aspects of nonprofit organizations.