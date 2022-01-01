About this Specialization

En esta Especialización, desarrollarás técnicas elementales en el lenguaje de los negocios, que podrás usar para cambiar a una nueva carrera, comenzar o mejorar tu pequeño negocio, o aplicar en la escuela de negocios para continuar tu formación. Durante cuatro cursos, aprenderás los fundamentos del marketing, la contabilidad, las operaciones y las finanzas. En el Proyecto Final, aplicarás las habilidades aprendidas para desarrollar una estrategia de mercado para tratar un reto empresarial real.
Course1

Course 1

Introducción al Marketing

4.8
stars
261 ratings
88 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera

4.6
stars
81 ratings
22 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones

4.2
stars
81 ratings
30 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas

4.6
stars
79 ratings
22 reviews

University of Pennsylvania

