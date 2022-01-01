- Financial Accounting
Fundamentos Empresariales Specialization
Resuelve Problemas Empresariales Reales. Domina los fundamentos del marketing, la contabilidad, las operaciones y las finanzas.
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
Introducción al Marketing
Aprende las bases de Marketing llegando al fondo de toma de decisiones del cliente. Después de completar con éxito este curso, puedes aplicar estas habilidades en un reto empresarial de la vida real como parte de la Programa Especializadode Fundamentos de Negocios de Wharton.
Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera
Domina las habilidades técnicas necesarias para analizar estados financieros y declaraciones. Después podrás aplicar estas habilidades a un reto empresarial del mundo real como parte de la Programa Especializado de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton.
Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones
Aprende a analizar y a mejorar los procesos empresariales en servicios o en la industria. Aprende cómo incrementar la productividad y a ofrecer niveles de calidad mayores. Después de que finalices con éxito este curso, podrás aplicar estas habilidades en un reto empresarial del mundo real como parte de la Programa Especializado de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton.
Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas
Este curso proporciona una breve introducción a los fundamentos de las finanzas. Puedes aplicar estas habilidades en un reto empresarial real como parte de la Programa Especializado de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton.
Barbara E. KahnProfessor of Marketing and Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center
Peter FaderProfessor of Marketing and Co-Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
Christian TerwieschAndrew M. Heller Professor at the Wharton School, Senior Fellow Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics Co-Director, Mack Institute of Innovation Management
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
