Senthil Veeraraghavan researches on the role of Information and Uncertainty in Operations Management, using Theory and Data Analysis. His current research is on operational implications of consumer behavior in queues and services. His research has appeared in Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and Production and Operations Management jounals. In 2013, his paper on Quality Speed Tradeoff issues in health care services won the first award for the Best Operations Paper published in Management Science. Senthil teaches classes on Operations Strategy and Operations Management and recently received 2013 and 2014 Wharton Excellence in Teaching Awards for those courses. Senthil graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and received his Phd from Carnegie Mellon University.