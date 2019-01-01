Profile

Senthil Veeraraghavan

Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions

Bio

Senthil Veeraraghavan researches on the role of Information and Uncertainty in Operations Management, using Theory and Data Analysis. His current research is on operational implications of consumer behavior in queues and services. His research has appeared in Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and Production and Operations Management jounals. In 2013, his paper on Quality Speed Tradeoff issues in health care services won the first award for the Best Operations Paper published in Management Science. Senthil teaches classes on Operations Strategy and Operations Management and recently received 2013 and 2014 Wharton Excellence in Teaching Awards for those courses. Senthil graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and received his Phd from Carnegie Mellon University.

Courses

Modeling Risk and Realities

Operations Analytics

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder