Sid Deliwala is the Director of Electrical and Systems Engineering (ESE) Labs. He received his BS degree in Computer Engineering from Walchand Institute of Technology, India (1991) and Masters degree from Drexel University in 1994. In addition to his responsibilities of overseeing the lab curriculum in Electrical, Computer and Systems Engineering, he also holds Lecturer position in ESE and teaches ESE Senior Design (Capstone), Freshmen course in ESE and summer academy in Management and Technology program (M&TSI).