Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Team Building
  • Cultural Learning
  • Leadership
  • Organizational Culture
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Course Overview

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Why Culture Matters in Organizations

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Crossing Cultural Boundaries

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Team Rituals and Symbols

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

