Behind the success and failure of teams lies team culture. But what exactly is culture? How and why does it contribute to success and failure? In this course, you learn how to recognize aspects of team culture of which most people are typically unaware. It is often these seemingly unimportant aspects that have the greatest effect on the outcomes of group tasks. Your recognition of them enables you to form, join and lead teams more effectively. You also come to appreciate the role of ritual and symbols in the daily operation of teams, as well as in situations of change and crisis. Knowledge of the ideas and information in this class enables you to be a better team player and a more effective team leader.
This course is part of the Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Team Building
- Cultural Learning
- Leadership
- Organizational Culture
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
Behind the success and failure of teams lies team culture. But what exactly is culture? How and why does it contribute to success and failure? In this course, you learn how to recognize aspects of team culture of which most people are typically unaware. It is often these seemingly unimportant aspects that have the greatest effect on the outcomes of group tasks. Your recognition of them enables you to form, join and lead teams more effectively. You also come to appreciate the role of ritual and symbols in the daily operation of teams, as well as in situations of change and crisis. Knowledge of the ideas and information in this class enables you to be a better team player and a more effective team leader.
Why Culture Matters in Organizations
In this unit, we will begin by defining the "team" and then proceed to explore what enables teams to function, the role that culture plays in every team, and how "habitus" and "cultural fit" could affect our performance in specific teams.
Crossing Cultural Boundaries
Sometimes we must take a step back and view cultural differences from perspectives different from what we're used to. Cultural boundaries exist everywhere. Differences can be found within one culture as well. Have you ever considered that a smile isn't just a simple natural response? In this unit we delve deeper into culture and the differences amongst various cultures, including corporate culture.
Team Rituals and Symbols
Rituals and symbols can be found in every team. They can evoke affect, or feeling, as you will see. Speech, or stories have symbolic meaning too and can do wonders to motivate a group of individuals. In this unit we will examine a number of rituals and symbols, as they exist in their various forms, and discover the way in which they are utilized in teams.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.30%
- 4 stars21.73%
- 3 stars5.88%
- 2 stars2.30%
- 1 star0.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE POWER OF TEAM CULTURE
That was quite a fascinating course, at least for someone who does not know anything about anthropology. The tutor did an outstanding job and also provided good readings. Highly recommended.
Great examples from ancient history to modern business executives really bring this topic to life.
an excellent course - Greg Urban is an excellent, informed teacher with great techniques for teaching and learning.
Very interesting insights and thoughts were shared. Relevant if you are a team leader, and strive to better understand the people and culture around you.
About the Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization
Master the strategies and tools that enable you to form, join and lead teams more effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.