I started teaching ESL in 1999. I got a TESOL certificate in London and began teaching for a local charity. In 2000 I moved to Oaxaca, Mexico to teach and I lived there for two years. I have also taught in Iowa, Ireland, and many times in London, UK. I have an MA in TESOL from Portland, Oregon. At the English Language Programs I teach classes to students from around the world. My students want to study to become engineers, doctors, nurses, architects and many other jobs as well. Another part of my job is to help the new instructors where I work.