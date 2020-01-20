About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Law Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the World Health Organization building blocks for analyzing systems of healthcare

  • Apply the WHO building blocks framework to various national healthcare systems to determine strengths and weaknesses

  • Understand the role of national histories in determining their current approach to healthcare delivery

  • Analyze how different countries prioritize different aspects of healthcare delivery in improving population health outcomes

Skills you will gain

  • organizational strategy
  • Health system analysis
  • World Health Organization analysis
  • Organizational Behavior
Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Law Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Foundations of Comparative Health Systems

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The United States - A High-Income Country Without Universal Healthcare

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Germany and England - Self-Governing Systems of Healthcare

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Brazil and China - Middle-Income Countries Moving Towards Universal Health Coverage

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 111 min)

About the Healthcare Law Specialization

Healthcare Law

