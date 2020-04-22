Chevron Left
Back to Comparative Health Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Comparative Health Systems by University of Pennsylvania

4.7
stars
56 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

This course uses comparative analysis of health care systems to gain a better understanding of health care systems in several high-income, middle-income and low-income countries. One focus of analysis in this course will therefore be to develop a better knowledge of these health care systems. A second focus will be to use to this analysis to gain a better understanding of the health care system in the United States. This analysis is relevant for those who are directly interested in the United States, but it is also relevant for those students who are seeking to enhance knowledge of the health care systems in their home countries by gaining a better understanding of the United States’ health care system. A comparative analysis of health systems will help managers and health care professionals who are responsible for optimizing organizational outcomes by improving the quality of health care and simultaneously reducing the costs of health care. The course will use of a combination of the World Health Organization building blocks framework along with theories of complex systems to establish a framework to compare health systems in a number of high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries. This analysis will develop the capacity of managers to critically evaluate relationships between their organizations and the broader set of interactions between the building blocks that make up particular health care systems....

Top reviews

TW

Jul 15, 2020

Great course! Excellent learnings and overview as well as comparison to other healthcare systems around the world.

RJ

Jan 17, 2022

Interesting and informative. I learned a lot from the instructor's insights.

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Comparative Health Systems

By MARCELA D H

Apr 21, 2020

Great course! Good pacing, the videos are well divided in a way that isn't tiring. I also enjoyed the questions before the video with the answer. It made me think, instead of just watching and learning what was being said. I also loved the first video, where the professor suggested us to do a self-assessment. I learned a lot and was very motivated to watch the next video, because they were interesting. The professor is amazing and organized and the content is engaging. Thank you very much!

By Yang L

Nov 15, 2020

Great course! I learned about different health systems in terms of finance, governance, care delivery, pharmaceuticals, and workforce. The approaches adopted by different countries to achieve universal health coverage are amazing. The course would help me practice in another country after completing my professional doctorate degree in the US. Understanding the basic building blocks and the intermediate health care goals(access, quality, cost) is important for starting a new care service.

By Stephen B

Apr 23, 2020

Excellent introduction and information from this class and professor. I could not have taken this class at a better time, in the middle of the epic 2020 pandemic. Thanks for waking me up from/to my "safe-at home" slumber.

By James S

Nov 10, 2021

great review of very different health care systems, how they came to be what they are, how well they function and where they are going

By Tony W

Jul 16, 2020

Great course! Excellent learnings and overview as well as comparison to other healthcare systems around the world.

By Raineer B J

Jan 18, 2022

Interesting and informative. I learned a lot from the instructor's insights.

By Mukhtar K

May 30, 2020

Thank you very much i have learned a lot of new information from this course

By Isha S

Apr 26, 2021

Very interesting course and a really good instructor.

By Randolph L M

May 15, 2021

Very interesting and well-presented course.

By Robert B S M

Jun 29, 2020

Great couse!...thanks!...

By Mark R D

Oct 5, 2020

Very informative course.

By BIEL P

May 4, 2022

great course indeed

By Tonya S W

May 24, 2020

Thank you

By Alfred L

Jan 5, 2021

The professor was passionate and knowledgeable and had the unenviable task of disseminating a lot of information in a short period of time. I would suggest to increase the size of the charts for easier viewing.

By Mark B

Aug 18, 2021

Very good course. I would just add more opportunities for comparison and options to ask questions and learn more.

By Joy S

Jan 21, 2020

interesting. fits well with the other courses in this series

By Marianna M

Feb 5, 2022

G​ood course - needs an update. With last two years of COVID think that the general conclusion in Week 1 about highly developed countries just dealing with chronic disease instead of epidemics needs to be caveated. Also in discussing the Affordable Care Act, please note that there is no longer a penalty involved (court decision) for not having insurance. Think the instructor somewhat biased in favor of universal health care - comment on US system "how do they get away with that". Also mentioned that "several of Dem candiates in 2016 favored universal health care" but in fairness need to mention that neither of the Dem nominees in 2016 or 2020 favored that. Suggest that a look at Canada for comparison might be valid since their geography (large rural as well as urban centers) is more comparable to US.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder