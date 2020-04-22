TW
Jul 15, 2020
Great course! Excellent learnings and overview as well as comparison to other healthcare systems around the world.
RJ
Jan 17, 2022
Interesting and informative. I learned a lot from the instructor's insights.
By MARCELA D H•
Apr 21, 2020
Great course! Good pacing, the videos are well divided in a way that isn't tiring. I also enjoyed the questions before the video with the answer. It made me think, instead of just watching and learning what was being said. I also loved the first video, where the professor suggested us to do a self-assessment. I learned a lot and was very motivated to watch the next video, because they were interesting. The professor is amazing and organized and the content is engaging. Thank you very much!
By Yang L•
Nov 15, 2020
Great course! I learned about different health systems in terms of finance, governance, care delivery, pharmaceuticals, and workforce. The approaches adopted by different countries to achieve universal health coverage are amazing. The course would help me practice in another country after completing my professional doctorate degree in the US. Understanding the basic building blocks and the intermediate health care goals(access, quality, cost) is important for starting a new care service.
By Stephen B•
Apr 23, 2020
Excellent introduction and information from this class and professor. I could not have taken this class at a better time, in the middle of the epic 2020 pandemic. Thanks for waking me up from/to my "safe-at home" slumber.
By James S•
Nov 10, 2021
great review of very different health care systems, how they came to be what they are, how well they function and where they are going
By Tony W•
Jul 16, 2020
By Raineer B J•
Jan 18, 2022
By Mukhtar K•
May 30, 2020
Thank you very much i have learned a lot of new information from this course
By Isha S•
Apr 26, 2021
Very interesting course and a really good instructor.
By Randolph L M•
May 15, 2021
Very interesting and well-presented course.
By Robert B S M•
Jun 29, 2020
Great couse!...thanks!...
By Mark R D•
Oct 5, 2020
Very informative course.
By BIEL P•
May 4, 2022
great course indeed
By Tonya S W•
May 24, 2020
Thank you
By Alfred L•
Jan 5, 2021
The professor was passionate and knowledgeable and had the unenviable task of disseminating a lot of information in a short period of time. I would suggest to increase the size of the charts for easier viewing.
By Mark B•
Aug 18, 2021
Very good course. I would just add more opportunities for comparison and options to ask questions and learn more.
By Joy S•
Jan 21, 2020
interesting. fits well with the other courses in this series
By Marianna M•
Feb 5, 2022
Good course - needs an update. With last two years of COVID think that the general conclusion in Week 1 about highly developed countries just dealing with chronic disease instead of epidemics needs to be caveated. Also in discussing the Affordable Care Act, please note that there is no longer a penalty involved (court decision) for not having insurance. Think the instructor somewhat biased in favor of universal health care - comment on US system "how do they get away with that". Also mentioned that "several of Dem candiates in 2016 favored universal health care" but in fairness need to mention that neither of the Dem nominees in 2016 or 2020 favored that. Suggest that a look at Canada for comparison might be valid since their geography (large rural as well as urban centers) is more comparable to US.