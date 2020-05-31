About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 4 in the
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome. Let's develop a persuasive argument.

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Designing your persuasive speech

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 53 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Strategic and motivational language

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Compelling delivery

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Dynamic Public Speaking

