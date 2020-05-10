VS
Nov 14, 2017
A really exceptional course. I have done eulogies and ceremonial speeches before, but I always felt that I wasn't quite connecting with the theme. This course helped to complete the jigsaw. Thank you.
CW
May 3, 2021
This is an engaging course that sharpens skills on good and sound speeches that make sense and communicate ones key points with an argumentative but motivating speech.
By Prerna S•
May 10, 2020
I liked it and I can say for sure it clears the doubts of a speaker and gives a clear understanding of how one can write effective speeches.
Regards
By KAVYA M•
Sep 22, 2020
Best course so far! Prof. Matt is so engaging and it's so fun to attend the lectures! :) Week 3 and Week 4 are very rewarding if you are the speaker looking for some good delivery and speech styles. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who really wants a persuasive speech! The course outline is done perfectly! You will surely enjoy it! :)
By LATHRO•
Nov 11, 2018
Many useful tips to be a good speaker.
By Trần Q N•
Dec 10, 2020
Very nice. I got to see some speeches, as always, and also practice for speeches. The environment element thing is very good. I often have problem speaking on class, but now I think about it, some changes in the desks' placement and sometimes to get more familiar to the class will help me get a spot where I can put my eyes at while everyone still think I'm looking at them.
By Akhilnath S B ( O - B B•
Dec 6, 2020
It was a well structured course which gave precise idea about preparation and delivery of a speech for persuasion.Simple methods and examples used in each of the topics helped to easily understand the principle.OVerall the flow of the
By Michele D•
Jul 4, 2017
Excellent course! Covers best practices for organizing a persuasive speech, as well as effective phrasing. Also addresses the use of "um" as fillers. Prof. McGarrity is an excellent teacher and keeps things fun and interesting.
By Goralowski•
Jul 5, 2017
Well done Matt. The course is full of practice tools how to prepare ourselves to convince others to our initiatives, thought etc.
By felicia a•
Jul 21, 2017
very interesting and helpful course, taught by a great professor in a lovely, easy and sometimes even funny way.
By Shyam P•
Jun 21, 2017
i love the professor. He is great! I took all of his classes on coursera. I hope to meet him in person one day.
By Sharath K•
Sep 6, 2017
Fantastic beginning course on Rhetoric.
By Aniceto P•
Jul 20, 2017
Great McGarrity, as always
By Juan T•
Jun 6, 2017
Great course!
By Yogesh K T•
Dec 16, 2020
It was a great course in which I got to learn how to speak to persuade others. How to arrange the contents of our speeches and how to introduce stylistic devices in our speeches. The instructor was extra ordinary as regards his course delivery and effectiveness.
By Muhammad W A•
Sep 21, 2019
This course so so helpful and very easy to follow. Especially our teacher is very professional and He knows what He is doing and I am really impressed by his communications skills. I am very happy that I finally completed it. Thanks a lot for everything.
By Santosh S•
Oct 16, 2017
I think this is one of the best on persuasive speaking. THis is I feel also best of this specialization.
I was working on my persuasive speech for Toastmasters (CC#9 - project 9 of competent communicator manual) and this helped me lot!
By Vimal U ( G P - O U•
Nov 29, 2020
Excellent course and really enjoyed the content. I am so fascinated with fact that there is so much in speaking and how we can persuade. I am glad to have done this course and will surely try to apply in my life.
By vince s•
Nov 15, 2017
By Guillaume M•
Jun 1, 2020
Loved it! Doing the whole 4 courses specialization. And the entire series is extremely interesting, quite fun to go through, and last but not least, very useful!
By María d C O R•
Apr 6, 2018
Muy buen curso, es excelente que al fin de cada video aparezca el recuento de lo tratado, esto facilita una revisión de lo aprendido.
Muchas gracias!!!
By Yogesh K K•
Nov 20, 2020
One of my best learning experiences. Matt has worked extremely hard to create comprehensive content. Huge thanks to him for that. Happy learning!!
By Shailendra S S•
Nov 1, 2020
This is an outstanding course for all type of professional be it in the field of sales/marketing, manufacturing and or any other industries .
By Mona e•
Jul 18, 2020
Really recommend completing this course, gives great tips on how to convey your point across in a comprehensive and persuasive manner!
By Panagiotis S•
Oct 3, 2018
Another great course by Matt. Really breaks down what you learned in the first course to use with persuasive speeches. Really enjoyed.
By Ronald L W S•
Jun 2, 2020
Great course! I highly recommend this if you're looking into improving your communication skills, especially communicating ideas.
By Kellyn C•
Jun 3, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. Professor has a good sense of humor. He did a good job at explaining what makes a persu