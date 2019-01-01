University of Washington Logo

Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.

Business English Communication Skills
Business English Communication Skills Specialization

Data Science at Scale
Data Science at Scale Specialization

Dynamic Public Speaking
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization

Machine Learning
Machine Learning Specialization

Adrienne Fairhall

Adrienne Fairhall

Associate Professor
Physiology and Biophysics
Bill Howe

Bill Howe

Director of Research
Scalable Data Analytics
Carlos Guestrin

Carlos Guestrin

Amazon Professor of Machine Learning
Computer Science and Engineering
Chirag Shah

Chirag Shah

Associate Professor
Information School
Dan Grossman

Dan Grossman

Professor
Computer Science & Engineering
Dr. Matt McGarrity

Dr. Matt McGarrity

Teaching Professor
UW Department of Communication
Emily Fox

Emily Fox

Amazon Professor of Machine Learning
Statistics
First Year Programs

First Year Programs

Kence Anderson

Kence Anderson

Director, Autonomous AI Adoption
Microsoft
Rajesh P. N. Rao

Rajesh P. N. Rao

Professor
Computer Science & Engineering
Richard Moore

Richard Moore

Extension Lecturer, International & English Language Programs
UW Continuum College
Wendy Asplin

Wendy Asplin

Extension Lecturer, International & English Language Programs
UW Continuum College
