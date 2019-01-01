Machine Learning: Clustering & Retrieval
Available now
머신 러닝 기초: 사례 연구 접근 방식
Available now
Practical Predictive Analytics: Models and Methods
Available now
Designing Autonomous AI
Available now
Business English: Planning & Negotiating
Available now
Business English: Capstone Project
Available now
Business English: Meetings
Available now
Social Media Data Analytics
Available now
Machine Learning: Regression
Available now
Speaking to inform: Discussing complex ideas with clear explanations and dynamic slides
Available now
Machine Learning: Classification
Available now
Communicating Data Science Results
Available now
Introduction to Public Speaking
Available now
مقدمة عن مخاطبة الجمهور - باللغة العربية
Available now
Machine Learning Foundations: A Case Study Approach
Available now
Programming Languages, Part B
Available now
Computational Neuroscience
Available now
Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in Emails
Available now
Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Write Effective Openings and Closings to Emails
Available now
Business English: Making Presentations
Available now
Machine Teaching for Autonomous AI
Available now
U101: Understanding College and College Life
Available now
Business English: Networking
Available now
Data Manipulation at Scale: Systems and Algorithms
Available now
Data Science at Scale - Capstone Project
Available now
Programming Languages, Part C
Available now
Programming Languages, Part A
Available now